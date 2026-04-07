Marvel’s "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 Volume 1 Soundtrack Now Available
The Newton Brothers’ score for Episodes 1-4 is out now, with Volume 2 arriving in May.
Hell’s Kitchen has a sound, and as Daredevil: Born Again continues to unfold on Disney+, fans can now experience the story in a whole new way with the release of the Season 2 soundtrack.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again – Season 2: Volume 1 (Episodes 1–4) Original Soundtrack is officially available today on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music. Released through Hollywood Records, the album features music by The Newton Brothers, whose work continues to define the tone of the series.
- Known for their previous projects like X-Men '97, Goosebumps, and Five Nights at Freddy’s, The Newton Brothers bring a layered, atmospheric approach to the score. Their compositions for Daredevil: Born Again lean into tension and emotion, balancing haunting melodies with pulse-pounding intensity that mirrors Matt Murdock’s internal and external battles.
- This first volume covers Episodes 1 through 4 of Season 2, capturing the evolving stakes and shifting dynamics of the story as it unfolds. From quiet, introspective moments to high-stakes confrontations, the soundtrack underscores the series’ signature blend of grit and drama, offering listeners a way to relive key scenes or experience them in a new light.
- The tracklist includes:
- The Man Without Fear
- Where I Belong
- Grace
- I Read the Tea Leaves
- Cost of Violence
- Absolution
- Blood & Blessing
- Spotlight
- Start Hunting Them
- Head of the Snake
- Red Hook
- Penance
- Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.
- The Beautiful Brutal
- Night Extraction
- He Killed 'Em All
- A Saint's Sacrifice
- Assorted Weapons
- Maraschino Cherry
- Salut et Memoria
- Morning Star
- The Main Event
- For fans already invested in the series, the release adds another layer to the storytelling. Music has always played a critical role in shaping the tone of Daredevil’s world, and this latest installment continues that tradition, reinforcing the emotional weight and intensity that define the character.
- The rollout doesn’t stop here. A second installment, Volume 2 (Episodes 5–8), is already on the horizon, with a release date set for May 5. Together, the two volumes will complete the musical journey of Season 2, giving fans a full sonic companion to the series.
More Daredevil: Born Again News:
- New "Daredevil: Born Again" Mid-Season Trailer Includes a Big Jessica Jones Reveal and a Quick "Punisher: One Last Kill" Glimpse
- Unmask the Flavors: "Daredevil: Born Again" Inspired Cocktails Arrive at Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel
- "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 Raises the Stakes in New D23 Inside Disney Video
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