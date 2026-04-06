New "Daredevil: Born Again" Mid-Season Trailer Includes a Big Jessica Jones Reveal and a Quick "Punisher: One Last Kill" Glimpse

Plus, Bullseye goes to a diner and has a great time.

With three episodes having aired so far, a new Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer has arrived, giving some big hints at what's to come, including a notable reveal about Jessica Jones' status when she returns. Plus, there's a very quick glimpse at The Punisher: One Last Kill Special that will debut after Born Again's season completes.

What's Happening:

Thanks to both episode two and episode three debuting simultaneously last week, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will already be mid-way through its eight episode run after Tuesday night's new episode, so perhaps that's why Marvel and Disney+ have released a new trailer for the season.

The trailer opens with an extended look at an upcoming sequence involving Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) doing what he does best inside a diner - complete with all the cutlery-involved mayhem you'd expect from a character able to turn any object into a deadly weapon.

There's also our best look yet at the impending return of Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) in the series, including a major reveal about the character.

Yep, Jessica mentions she has a daughter here, which is pretty notable if you know Jessica's comic book history, where Jessica has a daughter named Danielle and the father is none other than Luke Cage.

Mike Colter's live-action version of Luke Cage was introduced in the Netflix Jessica Jones series, where the two did have a romantic relationship. However, the two split up prior to the Luke Cage series, and last we saw both of them, they were not together. But Jessica now showing up years later with a kid certainly indicates they have gotten back together, unless there's a big swerve from what fans would expect. Of course that again begs the question of where Luke is when Jessica shows up to help Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox).

The trailer also ends with a very quick bit of footage of Jon Bernthal in The Punisher: One Last Kill Disney+ Special, which will debut May 12th, the week after the Born Again season finale.

On Born Again recently, Matt and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) did discuss the unknown status of Frank Castle and pondered why he wasn't helping them fight back against the Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), a question this special will presumably answer, before we see the Punisher again in this summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day.