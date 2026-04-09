Review: "Malcolm in the Middle" Revival is Unfair to Original Characters, but Makes Up For It with Fresh New Additions

The strength of the new characters makes you wonder if there's a future just for them...

After over 20 years, the acclaimed series, Malcolm in the Middle has returned with a four part revival series on Hulu, with Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair. The whole family has returned with the bulk of the cast (even smaller roles) coming back for the fun. Frankie Muniz returns as the titular Malcolm, along with his father Hal (Bryan Cranston, mom Lois (Jane Kaczmarek), and brothers Francis (Christopher Masterson) and Reese (Justin Berfield). Dewey is also back, replaced by (almost unnoticeably) Caleb Ellsworth-Clark.

From the outset, we are teased that its the 40th anniversary of Malcolm’s parents. Bryan Cranston is absolutely wonderful as Hal once again, give him all the awards. Same for Lois and Kaczmarek - though they are up to the their usual antics. Which would explain why Malcolm has shielded himself and his daughter from his family for over a decade, but his presence is demanded at their 40th anniversary party.

The choice to make this revival a four-part series was a smart one. There are ups and downs and natural breaks, playing better in this format than as a movie or as a full dragged-out reboot season.

What’s in those four episodes? Well, it’s not just about Malcolm and his parents. We get to check up with the rest of the family as they each get ready for Hal and Lois’ big party. In doing so, we get that blast from the past (assuming you haven’t rewatched the original series a number of times since it ended in back 2006 via DVD or streaming) and check in on the gang - though aged up quite noticeably in the last 20 years.

Oddly though, it seems that only their appearance seems to be all that has changed about these familiar characters. There doesn’t seem to be a lot of growth in their characters since we last saw them two decades ago.

Which of course, is great for fans of the original who want more of those same elements that made them fall in love with the show in the first place - if not a bit disappointing to see sibling hijinks and such as the elder sibs approach middle age. Especially in regard to Reese. It’s no wonder that Malcolm has estranged himself from the family. That said, he’s not spared from this particular dilemma either, as his neuroses have just found a different channel - whether it be avoiding the fam, trying to be a good father to his daughter, or getting closer with his girlfriend. All are done in an over-the-top and sometimes unrealistic manner that could prove entertaining in the first few moments but might wear out their welcome or even cross over into cringe territory by the end.

This almost makes the usually well-rounded Malcolm feel a bit one-dimensional. The same can be said for Francis’ return as well, as he spends most of the four episodes seeking out recognition from his mother. Reese is up to juvenile pranks in his 40s, and Dewey… is there. Regardless, somehow the reboot never feels forced or demanded by a studio - everything flows and feels like a natural extension of this world and will likely be a great trip down memory lane, though in today’s world. Even some familiar faces appear throughout in a believable way, and not force fed as fan service.

What is fresh, and where the revival really succeeds though, is the introduction of a number of new characters into Malcolm’s world: his girlfriend Tristan, daughter Leah, and newest Malcolm sibling, Kelly. When we last left the family, Lois was pregnant with Jamie, the youngest brother who is seen briefly throughout the new revival. Tristan (Kiana Madeira) is a strong character who really drives a lot of Malcolm’s world and forces him to reconnect with his family, while simultaneously dealing with all that aforementioned neuroses - especially when it comes time for her and his daughter Leah (Keeley Karsten) to meet.

Leah is new and compelling all her own, doing the same thing that her father did as he navigated school in the early 00’s but now in today’s world - fourth wall breaks and all. Not to mention dealing with her father.

Back with Hal and Lois, we meet Kelly (Vaughan Murrae), the youngest addition to the crop of siblings and one that gives their father a new challenge as they identify as non-binary. While presented comedically at first, their character and their plot are arguably also the emotional center of the show later in the revival - serving as a brilliant juxtaposition against Malcolm’s estrangement from the rest of the clan.

That said, with the new characters potentially being the strongest part of the revival, we have to ask: is this a backdoor pilot? It seems perfectly set up to have Leah take over but perhaps only time till tell. Until then, I’m gonna be like life, a little unfair, and give the Malcolm revival series 3 out of 5 mad dashes away from my parents.



Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair arrives on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on April 10.



