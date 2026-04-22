Sam Raimi's "Send Help" Coming to Hulu Next Month
The film is considered one of the first theatrical hits of the year.
One of the earliest theatrical hits of the year is ready to arrive on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ when Send Help hits the platform next month.
What's Happening:
- The recent hit from 20th Century Studios, Send Help, is set to arrive on Hulu next month and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.
- The new film from acclaimed director Sam Raimi flips workplace power dynamics into a darkly comedic survival story. When a ruthless boss and her overlooked employee are stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash, their roles quickly reverse. Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien anchor the film and deliver a volatile, often darkly funny clash as the two battle for control – and survival.
- Not in the office anymore, an unsettling, wryly humorous battle of wills and wits begins in this original psychological thriller.
- Send Help is set to arrive on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on May 7.
- You can find out what we thought of the movie when it debuted earlier this year in our Send Help review.
No Help Needed:
- Send Help was positively reviewed and - taking in over $90 million worldwide against a $40 million budget - was considered a box office hit.
- Along with a 93% fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes, the film received positive word of mouth and barely dropped ticket sales by its third weekend.
- The movie gave Disney a strong start to the 2026 theatrical year, and the movie is already available on digital platforms for purchase, and became available on physical media on April 21.
- You can find out what we thought of the 4K UHD release of Send Help in our review of the home media version.
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