Island Survival in the Comfort of Your Own Home: Digital and Physical Media Release Dates Revealed for "Send Help"

20th Century Studios will release Send Help on Digital services such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, on Tuesday, March 24.

A physical release will follow on April 21 on 4K Ultra HD and DVD – featuring over two hours of bonus, behind-the-scenes content.

Unlike most releases from the studio, we've only got a tease as to what the bonus features will entail – early versions of key scenes, behind-the-scenes looks at production and sound design, and entertaining bloopers from the set.