Island Survival in the Comfort of Your Own Home: Digital and Physical Media Release Dates Revealed for "Send Help"
Sam Raimi's latest film, "Send Help," starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien, is coming soon to Digital and 4K Ultra HD and DVD.
Send Help... to your living room! That's right, Sam Raimi's latest cinematic masterpiece Send Help will soon be making its way to Digital and 4K Ultra HD and DVD.
What's Happening:
- 20th Century Studios will release Send Help on Digital services such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, on Tuesday, March 24.
- A physical release will follow on April 21 on 4K Ultra HD and DVD – featuring over two hours of bonus, behind-the-scenes content.
- Unlike most releases from the studio, we've only got a tease as to what the bonus features will entail – early versions of key scenes, behind-the-scenes looks at production and sound design, and entertaining bloopers from the set.
- The film stars Rachel McAdams (Red Eye) as Linda Liddle, a woman who ends up stranded on an island with her jerk of a boss Bradley Preston, played by Dylan O'Brien (The Maze Runner).
- They must overcome past grievances and work together to stay alive. But they’re not in the office anymore, and an unsettling, wryly humorous battle of wills and wits begins in this original, darkly comedic psychological thriller.
- Be sure to read Eric's review of Send Help – a wonderfully twisted and engaging thriller that manages to take the audience on quite the wild journey.
More Disney Movie News:
- The cast and crew of Searchlight Pictures' Ready or Not 2: Here I Come attended the film's World Premiere during the SXSW Film Festival.
- Fresh out of the oven, Hulu has shared the trailer for their drug-fueled comedy flick, Pizza Movie – starring Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo and The Goldbergs' Sean Giambrone.
- Fans can now get tickets to the eagerly-anticipated new sequel to a 20 year-old classic, as The Devil Wears Prada 2 gets ready to arrive in theaters everywhere.
- Hulu is set to debut what they are calling a feature-length documentary thriller, titled #SKYKING.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now