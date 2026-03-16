Horror and Glamor Meet at the SXSW World Premiere of "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come"
Samara Weaving, who is currently pregnant, was there in spirit.
Over the weekend, the cast and crew of Searchlight Pictures' Ready or Not 2: Here I Come attended the film's World Premiere during the SXSW Film Festival.
What's Happening:
- On Friday, March 13, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come held its World Premiere at The Paramount Theatre in Austin, TX during the SXSW Film Festival.
- Many of the film's cast were in attendance, including stars Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, and Elijah Wood; as well as filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, also known as Radio Silence.
- The film's main star, Samara Weaving, could not attend due to her pregnancy, but the cast made her feel a part of things by bringing along Samara masks.
- The cast and crew also came out on stage at SXSW to help introduce the film.
About Ready or Not 2: Here I Come
- A sequel to 2019’s ridiculously fun comedic horror film, Ready or Not 2 has Weaving reprising her role from the original as Grace, who last we saw had survived a night of being hunted by her rich new in-laws as part of a satanic ritual that gave them their money and power.
- Moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace discovers she’s reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton) at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.
- The cast also includes Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Cronenberg, Elijah Wood, Shawn Hatosy, Nestor Carbonell and Olivia Cheng.
- Tickets for the film are now available, which hits theaters everywhere on Friday, March 20.
More Disney Movie News:
- Fresh out of the oven, Hulu has shared the trailer for their drug-fueled comedy flick, Pizza Movie – starring Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo and The Goldbergs' Sean Giambrone.
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- Accomplished choreographer Jamal Sims will make his feature film directorial debut with 20th Century Studios' Major.
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