Tickets On Sale Now for Searchlight's New "Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come"

The new film picks up where the last one left off
by |
Tags: , ,

Searchlight has posted a fun (and questionably intimidating) new video announcing that tickets are on sale now for their new film, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.

What’s Happening: 

  • Tickets are now on sale for the new Searchlight Pictures release, Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come, ahead of the film’s release exclusively in theaters on March 20. 
  • A new video was released by Searchlight today, featuring the cast of the film asking (or threatening) folks to get their tickets for the new release now. 

  • Featuring the return of the same writers (Guy Busick & R. Christopher Murphy) and directors (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett) as the 2019 original, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come picks up right where the first film left off, as Samara Weaving's Grace learns she's not done being hunted by rich weirdos who've made a deal with the devil. 
  • The film's cast includes Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand, David Cronenberg and Elijah Wood.

  • The tickets go on sale for the March 20 release, a date that was pushed forward again earlier this year for a second time, after an original release set for April 10 was pushed to March 27, and now for March 20. 
  • The March 20th date does put Ready or Not 2 up against a potentially big film in the form of Project Hail Mary, the new movie from the Spider-Verse duo of Lord & Miller, starring Ryan Gosling. However, it's still easy to see why Disney/Searchlight felt this was preferable to March 27.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com

Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti