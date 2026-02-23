Tickets On Sale Now for Searchlight's New "Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come"
The new film picks up where the last one left off
Searchlight has posted a fun (and questionably intimidating) new video announcing that tickets are on sale now for their new film, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.
What’s Happening:
- Tickets are now on sale for the new Searchlight Pictures release, Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come, ahead of the film’s release exclusively in theaters on March 20.
- A new video was released by Searchlight today, featuring the cast of the film asking (or threatening) folks to get their tickets for the new release now.
- Featuring the return of the same writers (Guy Busick & R. Christopher Murphy) and directors (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett) as the 2019 original, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come picks up right where the first film left off, as Samara Weaving's Grace learns she's not done being hunted by rich weirdos who've made a deal with the devil.
- The film's cast includes Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand, David Cronenberg and Elijah Wood.
- The tickets go on sale for the March 20 release, a date that was pushed forward again earlier this year for a second time, after an original release set for April 10 was pushed to March 27, and now for March 20.
- The March 20th date does put Ready or Not 2 up against a potentially big film in the form of Project Hail Mary, the new movie from the Spider-Verse duo of Lord & Miller, starring Ryan Gosling. However, it's still easy to see why Disney/Searchlight felt this was preferable to March 27.
