This! Is! ESPN! Jeopardy! Hosted! By! Joe! Buck!

A new spinoff of Jeopardy! is on the way in the form of ESPN Jeopardy!, coming to Hulu and Disney+.

What's Happening:

Variety reported on the new incarnation of the iconic game show, revealing that ESPN Jeopardy! has been picked up by Hulu and Disney+ for a to-be-determined debut date.

The series will be hosted by Monday Night Football's Joe Buck.

Though Jeopardy! is produced by Sony Pictures TV, this new deal for ESPN Jeopardy! continues the franchise's relationship with Disney, with the original series airing on ABC-owned TV stations in major markets in the US and Celebrity Jeopardy! both airing on ABC in primetime and making episodes available the next day on Hulu.

Essentially Celebrity Jeopardy! focused on ESPN specifically, ESPN Jeopardy! will feature ESPN talent facing off against each other, playing for the charity of their choice.

Variety says producers tell them the show will focus on ESPN content, and is being described, not surprisingly, as “Jeopardy! for sports fanatics."

The outlet notes this is actually the second sports-focused Jeopardy! series, with Sports Jeopardy! airing on the Sony-owned streaming service Crackle (remember them?) from 2014 to 2016.