"ESPN Jeopardy!" Coming to Hulu and Disney+
This! Is! ESPN! Jeopardy! Hosted! By! Joe! Buck!
A new spinoff of Jeopardy! is on the way in the form of ESPN Jeopardy!, coming to Hulu and Disney+.
What's Happening:
- Variety reported on the new incarnation of the iconic game show, revealing that ESPN Jeopardy! has been picked up by Hulu and Disney+ for a to-be-determined debut date.
- The series will be hosted by Monday Night Football's Joe Buck.
- Though Jeopardy! is produced by Sony Pictures TV, this new deal for ESPN Jeopardy! continues the franchise's relationship with Disney, with the original series airing on ABC-owned TV stations in major markets in the US and Celebrity Jeopardy! both airing on ABC in primetime and making episodes available the next day on Hulu.
- Essentially Celebrity Jeopardy! focused on ESPN specifically, ESPN Jeopardy! will feature ESPN talent facing off against each other, playing for the charity of their choice.
- Variety says producers tell them the show will focus on ESPN content, and is being described, not surprisingly, as “Jeopardy! for sports fanatics."
- The outlet notes this is actually the second sports-focused Jeopardy! series, with Sports Jeopardy! airing on the Sony-owned streaming service Crackle (remember them?) from 2014 to 2016.
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