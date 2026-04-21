"ESPN Jeopardy!" Coming to Hulu and Disney+

This! Is! ESPN! Jeopardy! Hosted! By! Joe! Buck!
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A new spinoff of Jeopardy! is on the way in the form of ESPN Jeopardy!, coming to Hulu and Disney+.

What's Happening:

  • Variety reported on the new incarnation of the iconic game show, revealing that ESPN Jeopardy! has been picked up by Hulu and Disney+ for a to-be-determined debut date.
  • The series will be hosted by Monday Night Football's Joe Buck.
  • Though Jeopardy! is produced by Sony Pictures TV, this new deal for ESPN Jeopardy! continues the franchise's relationship with Disney, with the original series airing on ABC-owned TV stations in major markets in the US and Celebrity Jeopardy! both airing on ABC in primetime and making episodes available the next day on Hulu.
  • Essentially Celebrity Jeopardy! focused on ESPN specifically, ESPN Jeopardy! will feature ESPN talent facing off against each other, playing for the charity of their choice.
  • Variety says producers tell them the show will focus on ESPN content, and is being described, not surprisingly, as “Jeopardy! for sports fanatics."
  • The outlet notes this is actually the second sports-focused Jeopardy! series, with Sports Jeopardy! airing on the Sony-owned streaming service Crackle (remember them?) from 2014 to 2016.

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
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