From Mormon Wife to Movie Star: Whitney Leavitt Leads Upcoming Holiday Rom-Com "All for Love"

The breakout star of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" is set to make her feature debut in this upcoming film.

Mormon Wife Whitney Leavitt's rise to stardom continues as she's set to make her feature film debut in an upcoming holiday rom-com, All for Love.

What's Happening:

After strutting on the dance floor of Dancing with the Stars in the most recent season, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives breakout Whitney Leavitt is making another step to stardom.

Deadline reports that Leavitt will star in and executive produce an upcoming holiday rom-com from production company The Ninth House, tentatively titled All for Love.

Production on the film is currently underway, with some first look images shared from the set with co-star Jesse Kove (Cobra Kai).

The story follows a podcaster Winona (Leavitt) forced to test love online by a holiday dating-app partnership, connecting with a mystery man who feels like everything she’s been missing. What she doesn’t know is that he’s Luke (Kove), the rugged renovator transforming her grandmother’s Christmas Eve venue — and the last guy she’d ever expect to fall for in real life.

Jake Helgren (A Cowboy Christmas Romance) is directing from a script written by Ansley Gordon (A Christmas Frequency)

This new film is not all that the viral sensation has planned, as she will also make her professional theatrical debut as Roxie Hart in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago.

Leavitt’s leap from social media stardom to the stage and screen marks a major milestone for the actress and mother of three, who has built a following of over four million fans through her high-energy dance videos, comedic family content, and lifestyle storytelling.

20 More Episodes of MomTok Drama:

Following the recent premiere of the show's third season, Hulu has given The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives an additional order of 20 episodes.

New episodes are set to arrive in early 2026, likely consisting of a 10 episode fourth season.

Before that, we have the Season 3 reunion, hosted by Stassi Schroeder, which is now streaming on Hulu.

Viewership for the show has grown season over season (based on five days streaming), with the third season debuting as the No. 1 show on the Hulu Top 15 Today list.

The show's success has even led Hulu to explore potential spin-off opportunities.