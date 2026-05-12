Disney's "Dragon Striker" to Have Presence at This Year's Anime Expo in Los Angeles
The new series debuts about a month before the Expo takes place.
Nearly a month after the series debuts, the new show Dragon Striker will have a presence at this year's Anime Expo in Los Angeles.
What's Happening:
- One of the newest series from Disney Television Animation, Dragon Striker, is set to have a presence at this year's Anime Expo in Los Angeles.
- Anime Expo brings together fans and industry from Japan, the US, and all over the world for the largest celebration of Japanese pop culture in North America. The expo features the best in Japanese entertainment, music, fashion, and video games, all with a mission to inspire the world through Japanese animation and culture.
- This year, the event is taking place from July 2 - 5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and there will be a celebration of the new series, Dragon Striker, during the Expo.
- Taking place on the first day, July 2, from 1:30 - 2:20 PM, fans can head to Room 403B for a look at the show with "Inside The World of Disney's Dragon Striker."
- An autograph signing session will take place from 4-5 PM at the JW Marriott Gold Ballroom that same day.
- Interestingly, the panel takes place almost a month after the premiere of the new series, allowing for a month's worth of fans to accrue and attend the celebration.
- The new series, blending European fantasy with Japanese animation influences, follows an underdog hero's journey brought to life through high-stakes battles, visually stunning action, and an expansive mythology.
- In a world where sports and magic combine, farm boy Key discovers his ultra powerful natural talent and learns he could be the legendary Dragon Striker. Set at Kal Asterock, an elite school for students who possess extraordinary abilities, Key joins goalkeeper Ssyelle on a scrappy new team to challenge the school champions. As he struggles with the raging dragon inside him and Ssyelle fights to hold her team together, they learn dark secrets of the past and uncover an ancient evil.
- The series is produced by La Chouette Compagnie (Droners, Dreamland) in association with Disney Television Animation.
- All 11 episodes of the series are set to debut on June 9 on Disney XD with a marathon starting at 5:00 PM EDT/PDT, with the episodes streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
- To get ready for the new series, a new series of shorts introducing everyone to the world of Dragon Striker begins rolling out on May 13 on Disney+, Disney XD, and Disney Channel Animation's YouTube page.
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