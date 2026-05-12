ABC Reveals Fall 2026 Schedule with Numerous Returning Favorites and Many Series Held for Midseason

One very popular series is not on the schedule, however...

Just days after revealing their Summer 2026 schedule, ABC has shared their Fall 2026 schedule ahead of Disney's Upfront presentation.

What's Happening:

Deadline has shared ABC's fall 2026 schedule, which sees the network making minimal changes – which appears to be a trend among the major networks this season.

Interestingly, ABC has kept its No. 1 series, High Potential, off the fall schedule, saving the crime drama for a midseason debut.

The network is also growing its scripted slate for 2026-27. What’s more, “We not only are growing our scripted slate but for the first time in, literally, the history of ABC, have renewed every one of our scripted series, and they’re renewed because they’re all performing well,” said Ari Goldman, SVP, Content Strategy and Scheduling.

The sole new series for the 2026-27 season is the recently greenlit Rookie spinoff, The Rookie: North, which will debut for midseason in 2027.

One show you won't see on the schedule is The Bachelor, which is likely taking a break due to the turmoil surrounding the canceled season of The Bachelorette.

However, ABC notes that new seasons of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise will debut in 2027.

Also returning in 2027 are The Rookie, Shifting Gears, High Potential and Will Trent.

The Wonderful World of Disney continues into the fall, kicking off with the world television premiere of Inside Out 2.

ABC has not yet revealed its midseason scheduling plans, but High Potential and Will Trent appear likely to return to Tuesday. Meanwhile, R.J. Decker is staying in its current Tuesday 10 p.m. slot into the fall, where it will air after Dancing with the Stars.

Premiere dates for all of the shows below will be shared at a later date.

ABC Fall 2026 Primetime Schedule

MONDAY

8:00 p.m. – ESPN’s Monday Night Football

TUESDAY

8:00 p.m. – Dancing with the Stars

10:00 p.m. – R.J. Decker

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

8:00 p.m. – Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

9:00 p.m. – 20/20 (two hours)

SATURDAY

7:30 p.m. – College Football

SUNDAY

7:00 p.m. – America’s Funniest Home Videos

8:00 p.m. – The Wonderful World of Disney

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