ABC Expands The Rookie Universe: "The Rookie: North" Picked Up to Series by ABC

Jay Ellis leads the Pacific Northwest-set series as ABC plans crossovers with the flagship drama.

The world of The Rookie is officially getting bigger. ABC has handed a series order to The Rookie: North, expanding the hit procedural into a full-fledged franchise once again.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, the new spinoff, led by Jay Ellis, is set for a 10-episode run and is expected to debut in midseason as part of the network’s 2026-27 lineup, strategically timed alongside the return of the flagship series, The Rookie.

Created by Alexi Hawley, the new series shifts the action from Los Angeles to the Pacific Northwest, introducing a fresh setting and a new rookie with something to prove. Ellis stars as Alex Holland, a man searching for purpose after a life of stalled ambitions. Following a violent home invasion, Alex joins the Pierce County Police Department as a rookie officer, forcing him to confront both the dangers of the job and his own past failures.

From the streets you know to a whole new frontier. The Rookie: North is coming soon to ABC and Hulu. pic.twitter.com/fcJb5PkpQ4 — ABC (@ABCNetwork) May 11, 2026

Unlike the urban landscape of the original series, The Rookie: North explores a more varied terrain, from coastal cities to remote forests where backup isn’t always minutes away. That shift in environment promises a different tone and storytelling approach, while still maintaining the character-driven drama that has defined the franchise.

Fans won’t have to wait long for crossover moments. Nathan Fillion is set to reprise his role as John Nolan in the pilot episode, immediately linking the two series. Fillion also continues as an executive producer on both shows, further solidifying the connective tissue between them.

ABC appears to be leaning into crossovers as a key strategy. Hawley has hinted that the two series could intersect multiple times per season. However, logistical challenges, given the different filming locations of Los Angeles and Vancouver, may limit how often characters cross paths. Still, even a handful of shared storylines could help boost viewership and deepen the shared universe.

The ensemble cast for The Rookie: North includes Chris Sullivan, Karen Fukuhara, Froy Gutierrez, Janet Montgomery, Mya Lowe, and Malik Watson, rounding out a cast that Hawley has described as one of the show’s biggest strengths.

Behind the scenes, the series is produced by Lionsgate Television in partnership with 20th Television. Hawley returns as showrunner, with Ellis also stepping into a producing role.

This marks the second attempt to expand the franchise following The Rookie: Feds, which ran for one season. However, with a stronger integration plan and built-in crossover appeal, The Rookie: North appears poised to carve out a more lasting place within the franchise.

With ABC continuing to invest heavily in proven properties, the expansion of The Rookie universe signals confidence in the brand’s staying power, and fans can expect more interconnected storytelling when both series return next year.

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