"The Rookie" Heads to Season 9 and "Will Trent" Lands Season 5 Renewal at ABC

ABC locks in new seasons for its hit dramas as both series continue to dominate in ratings and streaming.

ABC is doubling down on two of its biggest drama hits, and fans have plenty to celebrate. The network has officially renewed both The Rookie and Will Trent, securing their futures for another season of high-stakes storytelling.

What’s Happening:

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the renewals will bring The Rookie to its ninth season, continuing the journey of John Nolan, played by Nathan Fillion, as he navigates life in law enforcement later than most. Meanwhile, Will Trent, starring Ramón Rodriguez, is set to return for its fifth season, further expanding its gripping crime-solving narrative rooted in Karin Slaughter's bestselling novels.

The decision comes as no surprise, given the strong performance of both series. With cross-platform viewing, especially through Hulu, each show consistently draws more than 8 million viewers per episode. Both dramas also rank among the top 15 network entertainment programs in the key adults 18-49 demographic, highlighting their broad appeal across audiences.

You're going to want to buckle up for this one 😏#TheRookie will return for a new season! pic.twitter.com/iIcSxLAmjP — The Rookie (@therookie) April 13, 2026

The Rookie, in particular, has become a standout success story in the streaming era. The series sees a massive boost in viewership after its initial broadcast, often multiplying its 18-49 ratings several times over once streaming numbers are included. That kind of sustained engagement has helped cement its place as one of ABC’s most reliable performers.

The long-running drama, produced by Lionsgate Television in association with 20th Television, features a strong ensemble cast including Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Jenna Dewan, Shawn Ashmore, Lisseth Chavez, and Deric Augustine. Behind the scenes, creator Alexi Hawley leads a robust producing team that includes Fillion himself.

ABC is also looking to expand The Rookie universe even further. A new spinoff pilot titled The Rookie: North is currently in development, starring Jay Ellis as the oldest rookie in a Washington state police department, offering a fresh take on the franchise’s core concept.

Psst... did you hear the news? 👀 #WillTrent returns for an all-new season! Spread the word — or Betty will. 🐾 pic.twitter.com/d4tJvjEfYE — Will Trent (@WillTrentABC) April 13, 2026

Meanwhile, Will Trent continues to build momentum with its own dedicated fanbase. Alongside Rodriguez, the series stars Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, Kevin Daniels, and Sonja Sohn. The show’s blend of character-driven storytelling and procedural intrigue has made it a standout in ABC’s lineup.

Both series now join a growing slate of returning favorites for the 2026-27 season, including 9-1-1, Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy, and High Potential. Together, they form a strong foundation for the network’s scripted programming as it continues to balance traditional broadcast success with streaming-driven growth.

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