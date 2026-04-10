ABC Buys "The Dogwood" Sitcom from Fox Entertainment Studios, Created by Gemma Baker

Those wondering what might be in the future for the Disney-owned ABC Network now have a clue in the form of a new sitcom from Mom co-creator Gemma Baker, which is entitled The Dogwood. More details below.

What's happening:

In an exclusive story from Deadline, the entertainment industry trade publication has reported that ABC Network has purchased a new multi-camera sitcom entitled The Dogwood from Fox Entertainment Studios. There's no indication yet as to when the sitcom will be airing on ABC.

Fox Entertainment Studios is the current production arm of the Fox television network, which remained an independent entity after The Walt Disney Company purchased the holdings of 21st Century Fox back in 2019.

The Dogwood is created by Gemma Baker, who previously co-created Mom (2013-2021) for Warner Bros. Television and CBS. Deadline describes The Dogwood as a "workaholic mom comedy," with the sitcom being centered around a woman "who leaves her marriage and quickly discovers she’s the most stereotypical divorced dad anyone has ever met."

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