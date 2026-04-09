"American Idol" Fans Get Ready for Favorite Disney Night Later This Month
No songs have been announced for the fan-favorite episode yet
A favorite part of each season of American Idol on ABC is just around the corner, so get ready for Disney Night later this month!
What's Happening:
- American Idol has a number of favorite nights in each of their cycles, and we are fast approaching another one of them.
- Disney night is coming back to the hit unscripted series, and the top nine competitors will be bringing iconic Disney tunes to life.
- America will be able to vote life to decide which seven finalists will move one step closer to their dream, and becoming the next American Idol.
- This season's edition of the favorite episode will premiere on Monday, April 20 at 8:00 PM EDT, and will be available the next day on Disney+ and on Hulu.
This Season:
- American Idol is the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, and is now in its 9th season on the ABC Network, and some will say the 24th season overall (after airing on Fox from 2002-2016).
- This season features judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood as they help determine who America will ultimately vote to become the next singing sensation, led by Emmy Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest.
- For the first time ever, American Idol brought the iconic Hollywood Week round to Nashville this season, and featured one round only as the hopefuls from all musical genres took the stage for a make-or-break performance, facing the biggest Hollywood Week cut in the show's history.
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