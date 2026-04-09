Jon Schlosberg Named Executive Producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos"

Jon Schlosberg has been named executive producer of This Week with George Stephanopoulos, beginning the new role on May 6.

What’s Happening:

Jon Schlosberg has been named executive producer of This Week with George Stephanopoulos, announced by ABC News Washington Bureau Chief Rick Klein.

Schlosberg will start on May 6 in Washington, D.C., reporting to Klein.

He will oversee all aspects of This Week, collaborating with George Stephanopoulos, Martha Raddatz, and Jonathan Karl.

Responsibilities include editorial and management leadership, signature branded content, and special programming across ABC, Disney+, Hulu, and ABC News Live.

Schlosberg joined ABC News in 2018, contributing to the launch of ABC News Live and producing record streaming hours in 2025.

Since 2021, he served as senior producer for Prime with Linsey Davis, building it into a highly awarded streaming newscast.

He has led coverage of multiple election cycles, investigations, and interviews with senior officials, Supreme Court justices, members of Congress, governors, and international leaders.

Schlosberg has reported on major stories including election cycles, political conventions, presidential debates, and international conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars.

He has received two duPont-Columbia Awards, including a special recognition for the 2024 presidential debate, as well as Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Awards for climate coverage.

Previously, Schlosberg worked as a producer at KGO-TV in San Francisco and WVUE-TV in New Orleans.

What They’re Saying:

ABC News Washington Bureau Chief Rick Klein: “Jon is a tenacious journalist and exceptional leader who has been instrumental across the ABC News Group for more than a decade, bringing precision, creativity and integrity to some of the most consequential stories of our time. His sharp political instincts, deep experience in linear as well as streaming television, and proven ability to build winning teams make him exactly the right person to lead ‘This Week’ into its next chapter.”

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