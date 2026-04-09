Firefighter’s Killing Exposes Twisted Family Plot in 20/20 Episode “One Last Call”

Catch it on ABC tomorrow, April 10th.

A shocking killing of veteran firefighter Robert Doerr unravels into a disturbing family conspiracy, explored in a new episode of 20/20 reported by John Quiñones.

What’s Happening:

Robert Doerr was a 28-year veteran of the Evansville Fire Department in Indiana, when he was tragically shot in his driveway after returning home from a 12-hour shift.

Police were initially baffled until a hidden note inside a condolence card provided a key clue.

The investigation revealed a family-centered case, including a son turning against his father.

Authorities investigate the case as a murder plot, suspected of involving greed, sex, and an alleged affair.

John Quiñones reports the story in a new episode of 20/20 titled One Last Call.

The episode features exclusive interviews, witness accounts, and police body camera footage.

One Last Call airs April 10 on ABC, with streaming available the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

What You Missed on 20/20:

Last week’s episode of 20/20 investigated a Florida neighborhood dispute over children playing that turned deadly, resulting in the fatal shooting of a mother of four.

Originally airing on April 3rd, 20/20: The Neighbor from Hell is now available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

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