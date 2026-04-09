Firefighter’s Killing Exposes Twisted Family Plot in 20/20 Episode “One Last Call”
Catch it on ABC tomorrow, April 10th.
A shocking killing of veteran firefighter Robert Doerr unravels into a disturbing family conspiracy, explored in a new episode of 20/20 reported by John Quiñones.
What’s Happening:
- Robert Doerr was a 28-year veteran of the Evansville Fire Department in Indiana, when he was tragically shot in his driveway after returning home from a 12-hour shift.
- Police were initially baffled until a hidden note inside a condolence card provided a key clue.
- The investigation revealed a family-centered case, including a son turning against his father.
- Authorities investigate the case as a murder plot, suspected of involving greed, sex, and an alleged affair.
- John Quiñones reports the story in a new episode of 20/20 titled One Last Call.
- The episode features exclusive interviews, witness accounts, and police body camera footage.
- One Last Call airs April 10 on ABC, with streaming available the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
What You Missed on 20/20:
- Last week’s episode of 20/20 investigated a Florida neighborhood dispute over children playing that turned deadly, resulting in the fatal shooting of a mother of four.
- Originally airing on April 3rd, 20/20: The Neighbor from Hell is now available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
Read More ABC: