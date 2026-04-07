47th Annual News & Doc Emmy Nominations Revealed

Plenty of noms for ABC News and the Nat Geo series "Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller"

Earlier today, the official nominations were announced for the 47th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, set to take place late next month, with many nominations from the Walt Disney Company.

What's Happening:

Nominations for the 47th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards were announced today by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).

As has been the cast in years past, the awards will be presented in two ceremonies: News categories on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. EDT Documentary categories on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. EDT

The 47th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be presented live at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City and will be streamed live on the web at watch.theemmys.tv and via The Emmys apps.

As we are a site focused on The Walt Disney Company and their many arms, we will be celebrating all the noms and wins from any in that family.

National Geographic is nominated numerous times throughout the categories, with a large number of noms for the acclaimed Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller. ABC News and other specials like Scamanda, are also featured throughout the list. ABC's World News Tonight and Good Morning America are both nominated for Outstanding Live News Program, and documentaries like Nat Geo's Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time are also featured amongst the nominees.

Take a look at the full list below.

Outstanding Live News Program

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir - ABC News

Anderson Cooper 360 - CNN Worldwide

Good Morning America - ABC News

The Lead with Jake Tapper - CNN Worldwide

NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas - NBC News

Today Show - NBC News

Outstanding Recorded News Program

ABC News Nightline - ABC News

CBS News Sunday Morning - CBS News

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper - CNN Worldwide

Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage

American Eagle Helicopter Crash Morning After - Today Show - NBC News

Charlie Kirk Assassination - CBS News

Gaza Peace Deal & Israeli Hostage Release - NBC News Special Report - NBC News

New Orleans Terror Attack - NBC News Special Report - NBC News

U.S. Army's Grand Military Parade - ABC News Special Report - ABC News

Outstanding Extended Breaking News Coverage

Catastrophic Fires - PBS News Hour - PBS News

Deadly Texas Flash Floods - CNN Worldwide - CNN Worldwide

Fire Emergency in Southern California - ABC World News Tonight with David Muir - ABC News

The Fires - 60 Minutes - CBS News

LA Wildfires - CNN Worldwide

Outstanding Live News Special

100 Días de Trump - Noticias Telemundo

100 Days of Trump - A Townhall with Forced Out Federal Workers - MSNBC

20/20 & ABC World News Tonight American Catastrophe: LA Burning - ABC News

ABC News Special Report - The Conclave - ABC News

Good Night, and Good Luck - Truth and Power - CNN Worldwide

Outstanding Recorded News Special

ABC News Live - The Struggle For Food Assistance - ABC News

ABC News Live | ABC News Studios - The Children of Gaza - ABC News

Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years After the Storm - Rock'n Robin Productions [ABC News Studios]

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper - The United States vs. Harvard - CNN Worldwide

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper - LA Burning - CNN Worldwide

Outstanding Continuing Coverage: Short Form

CNN's Jeremy Diamond covers Gaza's starvation crisis - CNN Worldwide

Cuts & Consequences - PBS News Hour - PBS News

Earthquake in Myanmar - BBC News

Fred Pleitgen Reports from Inside Iran - CNN Worldwide

Haiti: Inside the Collapse - In the Shadows with Jason Bellini - Scripps News

Outstanding Continuing Coverage: Long Form

Along the Green Line - The Guardian

The First 100 Days Compilation - 60 Minutes - CBS News

Gaza War - The New York Times

Immigration Crackdown - ABC News

The Trump administration claims no one has died due to US aid cuts - CNN Worldwide

Outstanding Light Feature: Short Form

How Activists Fought for Rights for People With Disabilities - Retro Report

The Long Train Ride Home: Remembering Emmett Till - ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis - ABC News

Remembering Captain Pitts - ABC News Nightline - ABC News

Revisiting The Voting Rights Act - ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis - ABC News

View From the Floor - The New York Times Op-Docs - View From the Floor, LLC

What Japan’s Atom Bomb Survivors Have Taught Us - Retro Report

Outstanding Light Feature: Long Form

America's Care Crisis - ABC News Live - ABC News

I Took Bernie Into Deep Trump Country. Can He Win Them Over? - More Perfect Union

Operation Babylift: The 50 Year Journey - 20/20 & ABC News Live - ABC News

The Sherpas of Everest - 60 Minutes - CBS News

The Simril(l)s: A Family in Black and White - The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper - CNN Worldwide

Outstanding Hard News Report: Short Form

California Burning - ABC World News Tonight with David Muir - ABC News

How traffickers deep in the Sahara are extorting ransom payments from refugees' families - CNN Worldwide

Pregnant and Brain Dead - ABC News Nightline - ABC News

The Scope of the Devastation - ABC World News Tonight with David Muir - ABC News

Two Nights With the Cartel - ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis - ABC News

The War in Gaza - 60 Minutes - CBS News

Outstanding Hard News Report: Long Form

Battle For Tibet - FRONTLINE | PBS

Chasing a Ghost: The Search for Austin Tice - CNN Worldwide

The Hidden Homeless - The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper - CNN Worldwide

Million Dollar Highway Heists - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]

The Rise of Germany’s New Right - FRONTLINE | PBS

Outstanding Investigative Coverage: Short Form

Death and hunger: The fate of Gaza's aid seekers - CNN: Investigates - CNN Worldwide

DOGE Package - The New York Times

ICE Operations Series - CNN: Investigates - CNN Worldwide

Investigation: How the Tate Brothers Were Freed From Romania - The New York Times

Poisoned: Fentanyl's Child Victims - Scripps News

Prison System in Crisis - Hallie Jackson NOW - NBC News

Outstanding Investigative Coverage: Long Form

Brides for Sale - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]

The President's Pardon - 60 Minutes - CBS News

The Prisoners - 60 Minutes - CBS News

Strike On Iran: The Nuclear Question - FRONTLINE | PBS [The Washington Post | Bellingcat | Evident Media]

We Had 400 People Shop For Groceries. What We Found Will Shock You. - More Perfect Union

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis

Burn Order Community Event - The Rachel Maddow Show - MS NOW

Deport Them All: Who’s to Blame for Springfield’s Immigrant Crisis? - More Perfect Union

The history of slavery: a debate & rebuttal - NewsNight with Abby Phillip - CNN Worldwide

They Were The Watchdogs - The New York Times

TRUTH UNDER FIRE - BREAKING the DEADLOCK - GBH [Room 608 Inc. | Andrew Lack]

Washington Week with The Atlantic - Washington Week - PBS News

We Followed the Rules. ICE Jailed Us Anyway. - The New York Times

Outstanding Interview: Short Form

CNN sits down with Hamas - CNN Worldwide

Elon Musk - CBS News Sunday Morning - CBS News

Interview with Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi - NBC News

Interview with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Meet the Press - NBC News

Pennsylvania governor speaks out after arson attack - Good Morning America

So I Raped You - Nightline - ABC News

Outstanding Interview: Long Form

Epstein Survivors Speak Out - ABC News Live - ABC News

Eric Dane Speaks - ABC News [ABC News Studios]

Finland's President on Trump, Resilience and Putin's Threat - Leaders with Francine Lacqua - Bloomberg Originals

Lori Vallow Daybell: The Jailhouse Interview - Dateline NBC

War or Peace: The Zelenskyy Interview - ABC News Live and This Week with George Stephanopoulos - ABC News

Why Young Men Don't Like The Democrats - More Perfect Union

Outstanding War or Violent Conflict Coverage

The Disappearance of Dr. Abu Safiya - Fault Lines - Al Jazeera International USA

Filmed In Gaza - NBC News

Kids Under Fire - Fault Lines - Al Jazeera International USA

The Killing Field - Fault Lines - Al Jazeera International USA

Syria After Assad - FRONTLINE | PBS

Outstanding Science & Tech Coverage

AI Chatbots Sent Him Spiraling. Then He Contacted Me. - More Perfect Union

Character AI - 60 Minutes - CBS News

Inside OpenAI’s Stargate Megafactory with Sam Altman - The Circuit with Emily Chang - Bloomberg Originals

Robot War - In the Shadows with Jason Bellini - Scripps News

Scam City - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]

The Wired Rainforest - The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper - CNN Worldwide

Outstanding Climate, Environment or Weather Coverage

Alaska’s Vanishing Native Villages - FRONTLINE | PBS [The Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at Arizona State

University]

Crying Glacier - The New York Times Op-Docs - EL FLAMINGO GMBH

Hurricane Helene’s Deadly Warning - FRONTLINE | PBS [NPR]

Last Lands - ABC News Live - ABC News

Shark Hunters - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]

We Went to the Town Elon Musk Is Poisoning - More Perfect Union

Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage

Drone War Medics - In the Shadows with Jason Bellini - Scripps News

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Pain: It Doesn’t Have to Hurt - CNN Health - CNN Worldwide

The Last Lifeline - Fault Lines - Al Jazeera International USA

Switched Before Birth - IMPACT x Nightline - ABC News Studios | Hulu

The Tranq Dope Underground - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]

You Might Have Already Fallen For MAHA’s Conspiracy Theories - The New York Times

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage

Born to Be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers - ABC News Studios

K-Pop: A Star is Made - The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper - CNN Worldwide

No Laughing Matter: Free Speech Under Attack - The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper - CNN Worldwide

Selena: Beyond the Headlines - IMPACT x Nightline - ABC News Studios | Hulu

Underground Street Racing - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]

Why concert tickets are so expensive — and who's to blame - So Expensive - Business Insider

Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage

Exposing the Dark Side of America's AI Data Center Explosion - View From Above - Business Insider

Goodbye, Price Tags. Hello, Dynamic Pricing - The New York Times

The Great American Rehab Scam - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]

Gutted - Fault Lines - Al Jazeera International USA

The Price of Milk: Immigrants Behind American Dairy - CBS Reports - CBS News

The Zombie Debts Making Wall Street Rich - Bloomberg Investigates - Bloomberg Originals

Outstanding Social Issue Coverage

Black Market Love - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]

Crackdown: Deported Under Trump - Fault Lines - Al Jazeera International USA

Fighting to Serve - Evident Media

Justice Defenders: Change Inside Prison - The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper - CNN Worldwide

Murder Has Two Faces - ABC News Studios [Blue Ant Media | CORTES FILMWORKS]

The Rise of America’s ICE Towns - Bloomberg Originals

Outstanding True Crime Coverage

Cartel USA - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]

Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam - ABC News Studios [Anchor Entertainment]

The Philippines Mayor With a Dark Secret - Bloomberg Investigates - Bloomberg Originals

Return to the Lake - Dateline NBC - NBC News

Scamanda - ABC News Studios [Pilgrim Media Group | Lionsgate Alternative Television]

Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert - ABC News Studios

Technical Excellence

CBS Evening News - CBS News

CNN's The Fourth in America - CNN Worldwide

CNN's New Year's Eve Coverage - CNN Worldwide

Live from the Southern California Fires - ABC World News Tonight with David Muir - ABC News

Presidential Inauguration Pool Feed - NBC News

Outstanding Emerging News Journalist

Camilo Montoya Galvez - CBS News

Hanako Montgomery - CNN Worldwide

Jay O'Brien - ABC News

Katie Tutrone - The Weather Channel

Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language

Marlene Guzmán - Noticias Telemundo

Victor Valles Mata - TELEVISAUNIVISION

Francisco Fajardo Nungaray - Noticias Telemundo

Jorge Ramos - Tres Alebrijes LLC

Outstanding News Program in Spanish

Al Rojo Vivo - Telemundo

Jorge Ramos: Asi Veo las Cosas - I'm Back - Tres Alebrijes LLC

Noticiero Univision - TELEVISAUNIVISION

PrimerImpacto - TELEVISAUNIVISION

Spectrum Noticias Todo el Día - Facts 24/7 - Spectrum Noticias

Outstanding Breaking News Story in Spanish

100 Días de Trump - Noticias Telemundo

CALIFORNIA EN LLAMAS - Univision

Cobertura de los Incendios en Los Angeles - Noticias Telemundo con Julio Vaqueiro - Noticias Telemundo

FROM THE GROUND: PROTESTS OVER IMMIGRATION RAIDS - Noticias Telemundo con Julio Vaqueiro - Noticias Telemundo

Nuestra América, todas las caras - TELEVISAUNIVISION

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage in Spanish

Alcatraz de los Caimanes: campo de prisioneros - TELEVISAUNIVISION

LUIGI MANGIONE: ANATOMY OF A CRIME - Noticiero Univision - Univision

Muerte en la Montaña de Siete Colores - Bloomberg Investigates - Bloomberg Originals

Planeta Tierra - Microplásticos: La amenaza invisible - Noticias Telemundo con Julio Vaqueiro - Noticias Telemundo

Sobreviviendo al CECOT - ProPublica | The Texas Tribune [ProPublica | The Texas Tribune | Alianza Rebelde - Investiga | Cazadores de Fake News]

Outstanding Feature News Story in Spanish

De Ningún Lado - Fault Lines - Al Jazeera International USA

Estatus: Venezolano - ProPublica | FRONTLINE [ProPublica | FRONTLINE]

INTERSEX: Neither Male nor Female - Noticias Telemundo con Julio Vaqueiro - Noticias Telemundo

Michoacán: vivir entre explosivos terrestres y aéreos - N+Despierta | Univision-Vix - VIX

Talento desperdiciado - Noticias Telemundo con Julio Vaqueiro - Noticias Telemundo

Outstanding Writing: News

Brides for Sale - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]

Cartel USA - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]

Kids Under Fire - Fault Lines - Al Jazeera International USA

The Long Train Ride Home: Remembering Emmett Till - ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis - ABC News

Revisiting The Voting Rights Act - ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis - ABC News

The Trump administration claims no one has died due to US aid cuts. - CNN Worldwide

Outstanding Research: News

Black Market Love - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]

Brides for Sale - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]

Chasing A Ghost: The Search for Austin Tice - CNN Worldwide

The Great American Rehab Scam - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]

Operation Babylift: The 50 Year Journey - 20/20 & ABC News Live - ABC News

The Tranq Dope Underground - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]

Outstanding Direction: News

Black Market Love - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]

Brides for Sale - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]

Can the Southern Baptist Convention Survive Without Women Pastors? - Hold the Line - The New Yorker [Outerboro Films]

Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam - ABC News Studios [Anchor Entertainment]

The Tranq Dope Underground - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]

Will Reeve: Finding My Father - ABC News Studios

Outstanding Video Journalism: News

Filmed In Gaza - NBC News

Flight of the Monarchs - 60 Minutes - CBS News

Kids Under Fire - Fault Lines - Al Jazeera International USA

The Last Lifeline - Fault Lines - Al Jazeera International USA

Strike On Iran: The Nuclear Question - FRONTLINE | PBS [The Washington Post | Bellingcat | Evident Media]

The Tranq Dope Underground - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]

Outstanding Editing: News

The Bus on Route 62 - 60 Minutes - CBS News

Cartel USA - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]

Filmed In Gaza - NBC News

Kids Under Fire - Fault Lines - Al Jazeera International USA

Operation Return to Sender - Evident Media | CalMatters | Bellingcat

The Sherpas of Everest - 60 Minutes - CBS News

Strike On Iran: The Nuclear Question - FRONTLINE | PBS [The Washington Post | Bellingcat | Evident Media]

Outstanding Graphic Design: News

The Hidden Cost of South Sudan’s Oil Boom - Bloomberg Originals

How China is Beating India in Its Own Backyard - Bloomberg Originals

Johnny Harris - Newpress

ONE SPARK AWAY: THE 2025 LA WILDFIRES - The Weather Channel

Winter Storm VR - Noticias Telemundo Ahora - Telemundo

Outstanding Cold Open or Title Sequence: News

Born to Be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers - ABC News Studios

The Great American Rehab Scam -Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]

Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam - ABC News Studios [Anchor Entertainment]

How New Magnets Could Power the Future - Bloomberg Primer - Bloomberg Originals

Shark Hunters - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]

The Tranq Dope Underground - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]

Outstanding Promotional Announcement: News

Constitution Preamble | Human Family | The American's Creed - We the People Brand Campaign - MS NOW [Sibling Rivalry]

Scamanda - ABC News Studios

The Substance and Soul of the South - AJC [Jam Entertainment]

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - National Geographic

Will Reeve: Finding My Father - ABC News Studios

Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary

Antidote - FRONTLINE | PBS [Passion Pictures | Bellingcat | Impact Partners | Channel 4 | M4 Studios]

Life After - Independent Lens - Multitude Films [ITVS | Straw House Production]

Lost in the Jungle - Little Monster Films [National Geographic]

2000 Meters to Andriivka - FRONTLINE | PBS [Associated Press]

Thoughts & Prayers - HBO Documentary Films [Tony Tina]

Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary

Bodyguard Of Lies - See It Now Studios [Jigsaw Productions | Amblin Entertainment Documentaries]

The Dark Money Game - HBO Documentary Films [Jigsaw Productions]

Hollywoodgate - Rolling Narratives [Cottage M | RaeFilm Studios | Jouzour Film Production]

The Making of a Japanese - Doc World - Cineric Creative [NHK | ZED | Pystymetsa Oy]

Prime Minister - Madison Wells [HBO Documentary Films | CNN Films | Dark Doris | Divergent Pictures]

Outstanding Social Issue Documentary

Born Poor - FRONTLINE | PBS

Enigma - HBO Documentary Films [Pacific Films | Five All in the Fifth Entertainment | Story Syndicate]

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water - Netflix [Netflix | Message Pictures]

The Ride Ahead - American Documentary | POV [LikeRightNow Films]

Searching for Amani - Doc World - We Are the Land, LLC [Gromlet Productions | Backroad Pictures | Random Good Films | Tiger Tales Media | Museum & Crane]

Outstanding Investigative Documentary

Cover-Up - Netflix [Plan B | Netflix | Praxis Films]

Critical Incident: A Death at the Border - HBO Documentary Films [Midnight Films | crazyrose | Film 45]

Predators - Sweet Relief [MTV Documentary Films | Rosewater Pictures]

The Stringer - Netflix [LinLay Productions | XRM Media | Netflix | VII Foundation]

Syria’s Detainee Files - FRONTLINE | PBS [BBC]

Outstanding Historical Documentary

Becoming Katharine Graham - Lifestories.org

Becoming Thurgood: America's Social Architect - Maryland Public Television [The Aggrey Company]

The Disappearance of Miss Scott - American Masters - 4th Act Factual LLC [Storyline Entertainment]

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time - Lightbox [Proximity Media | National Geographic]

Simon Schama: The Holocaust, 80 Years On - Oxford Film and Television [BBC | The WNET Group]

Turning Point: The Vietnam War - Netflix [Luminant Media | Netflix]

Vietnam: The War That Changed America - Apple TV [Apple | 72 Films]

Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story - Amblin Documentaries [Nedland Films | National Geographic]

The Merchants of Joy - Dial Tone Films [Amazon MGM Studios | Dial Tone Films | Artists Equity | Boat Rocker Studios | Matador Content | Epic Magazine]

The New Yorker at 100 - Netflix [Netflix | Marshall Curry | Apatow]

Songs From the Hole - Netflix [Cocomotion Pictures | Question Culture | Impact Partners | Artemis Rising Foundation | Netflix]

Sunday Best: The Untold Story of Ed Sullivan - Delirio Films [MPS LEGACY PRODUCTIONS | SOFA Entertainment | Mass Appeal | Diamond Docs | MRC]

Tiler Peck: Suspending Time - Great Performances - Late Autumn Productions, LLC. [THIRTEEN Productions LLC]

WE WANT THE FUNK! - Independent Lens - Firelight Films [ITVS]

Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary

Critical Condition: Health in Black America - NOVA | GBH [A NOVA Production | Firelight Films]

The Memory of Darkness, Light, and Ice - Metamorph Films, LLC

Operation Space Station - NOVA | GBH [A NOVA Production | Blink Films | France Télévisions]

Sally - Muck Media [Story Syndicate | National Geographic Documentary Films]

Titan: The Oceangate Submersible Disaster - Netflix [Netflix | Diamond Docs | Story Syndicate]

Outstanding Nature Documentary

Katavi: Africa's Fallen Paradise - Nature - PBS [THE WNET GROUP | TERRA MATER STUDIOS | SHIBUMI FILMS | ARTE | WDR]

The Last Rhinos: A New Hope - Sixty-Six Media Inc. [ABC News Studios | Lincoln Square Productions | National Geographic]

Secrets of the Penguins - Talesmith [National Geographic]

Shark Whisperer - Netflix [Netflix | Boardwalk Pictures | Underdog Films]

Willow: Diary of a Mountain Lion - Nature - PBS [RHYTHM PRODUCTIONS, LLC | THE WNET GROUP]

Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary

Bribe, Inc. - 1441 Productions [Global Reporting Centre | Stan]

Can't Look Away: The Case Against Social Media - Bloomberg Originals [DCTV]

Driver - American Documentary | POV [Goldfish Films Inc. | DRIVER Film LLC]

Made in Ethiopia - American Documentary | POV [Hard Truth Films | Dogwoof | Gobez Media]

Slumlord Millionaire - VOCES - After Spring LLC [Latino Public Broadcasting | Firelight Media | The Center for Asian American Media]

Outstanding Crime and Justice Documentary

Aileen: Queen of Serial Killers - Netflix [Netflix | BBC Studios | NBC News Studios]

A Deadly American Marriage - Netflix [Netflix | Sandpaper Films]

The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer - ABC News Studios

No Justice, Just Kills - BBC Select

Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror - Netflix [Netflix | Original Productions]

The Strike - Independent Lens - Latino Public Broadcasting

Outstanding Short Documentary

Chasing Time - POV Shorts - American Documentary | POV [Exposure Labs]

Give me shelter - The Guardian

HEIST - HEIST the Documentary LLC [Pale Blue Dot Films]

Last Days On Lake Trinity - The New Yorker Documentary - Ark Media [The New Yorker]

Projecting Protest - Scripps News [Clement Cinema]

The Quilters - Netflix [Netflix]

Best Documentary

Black Snow - American Documentary | POV [Nordland Pictures | Prettier in the Dark Productions]

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time - Lightbox [Proximity Media | National Geographic]

Life After - Multitude Films [ITVS]

Love + War - Little Monster Films [National Geographic]

2000 Meters to Andriivka - FRONTLINE | PBS [Associated Press]

Prime Minister - Madison Wells [HBO Documentary Films | CNN Films | Dark Doris | Divergent Pictures]

Turning Point: The Vietnam War - Netflix [Luminant Media | Netflix]

Union - American Documentary | POV [Level Ground Productions]

Outstanding Writing: Documentary

Bring Them Home / Aiskótáhkapiyaaya - Thunderheart Films [WETA-TV]

2000 Meters to Andriivka - FRONTLINE | PBS [Associated Press]

Songs From the Hole - Netflix [Cocomotion Pictures | Question Culture | Impact Partners | Artemis Rising Foundation | Netflix]

The Stringer - Netflix [A Netflix Documentary | An XRM MEDIA | VII FOUNDATION Production | LinLay Productions]

Underdogs - Wildstar Films [Maximum Effort | National Geographic]

Outstanding Research: Documentary

The American Revolution - Florentine Films [WETA-TV]

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time - Lightbox [Proximity Media | National Geographic]

Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America - 72 Films [National Geographic]

The Strike - UPHSF LLC

The Stringer - Netflix [LinLay Productions | Netflix | VII Foundation | XRM Media]

Syria’s Detainee Files - FRONTLINE | PBS [BBC]

Turning Point: The Vietnam War - Netflix [Luminant Media | Netflix]

The White House Effect - Actual Films [The Department of Motion Pictures]

Outstanding Direction: Documentary

Apocalypse in the Tropics - Netflix [Peri Productions | Busca Vida Filmes | Impact Partners | Play/Action Pictures | Luminate | Netflix | Plan B | KM Films]

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water - Netflix [Netflix | Message Pictures]

Life After - Multitude Films [ITVS]

2000 Meters to Andriivka - FRONTLINE | PBS [Associated Press]

Music Box: It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley - Topic Studios [HBO Documentary Films | Fremantle | Plan B Entertainment | Disarming Films]

Sally - Muck Media [Story Syndicate | National Geographic Documentary Films]

The Stringer - Netflix [LinLay Productions | Netflix | XRM Media | VII Foundation]

Vietnam: The War That Changed America - Apple TV [Apple | 72 Films]

Outstanding Cinematography: Documentary

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds - Netflix [Blue Ox | Supper Club | Higher Ground Productions | Netflix]

Heart of the Emperors - Secrets of the Penguins - Talesmith [National Geographic]

2000 Meters to Andriivka - FRONTLINE | PBS [Associated Press]

Pangolin: Kulu's Journey - Netflix [Dog Star Films | Anonymous Content | Netflix | Water Creature]

Surviving Black Hawk Down - Netflix [RSA | Netflix]

Underdogs - Wildstar Films [Maximum Effort | National Geographic]

Outstanding Editing: Documentary

Cover-Up - Netflix [Plan B | Netflix | Praxis Films]

Folktales - Loki Films [Fifth Season | Impact Partners | Topic Studios]

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water - Netflix [Netflix | Message Pictures]

Life After - Multitude Films [ITVS]

Love + War - Little Monster Films [National Geographic]

2000 Meters to Andriivka - FRONTLINE | PBS [Associated Press]

Thoughts & Prayers - HBO Documentary Films [Tony Tina]

The White House Effect - Actual Films [The Department of Motion Pictures]

Outstanding Graphic Design: Documentary

Antidote/Kill List - Passion Pictures [Bellingcat]

The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets - Texas Crew Productions [Peacock Original | New York Post Entertainment | G Unit Film & Television, Inc.]

The Ride Ahead - LikeRightNow Films

Titanic: The Digital Resurrection - Atlantic Productions [National Geographic]

Underdogs - Wildstar Films [Maximum Effort | National Geographic]

In Waves and War - Studio AKA [Actual Films]

Outstanding Music Composition: Documentary

Bring Them Home / Aiskótáhkapiyaaya - Thunderheart Films [WETA-TV]

Chasing Time - POV Shorts - Exposure Labs [American Documentary | POV]

The Final Copy of Ilon Specht - Breakwater Studios | Traverse32

The Last Rhinos: A New Hope - Sixty-Six Media Inc. [ABC News Studios | Lincoln Square Productions | National Geographic]

Pangolin: Kulu's Journey - Netflix [Dog Star Films | Water Creature Film | Netflix | Anonymous Content]

Songs From the Hole - Netflix [Cocomotion Pictures | Question Culture | Impact Partners | Artemis Rising Foundation | Netflix]

Vietnam: The War That Changed America - Apple TV [72 Films]

Outstanding Sound: Documentary

Lost in the Jungle - Little Monster Films [National Geographic]

Love + War - Little Monster Films [National Geographic]

The Strike - UPHSF LLC

Survival of the Smartest - Secrets of the Penguins - Talesmith [National Geographic]

Turning Point: The Vietnam War - Netflix [Luminant Media | Netflix]

Underdogs - Wildstar Films [Maximum Effort | National Geographic]

We Want the Funk! - Independent Lens - PBS [Firelight Films]

Outstanding Lighting Direction: Documentary

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden - Netflix [The Cut | Tillerman Films | Ventureland | Netflix]

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders - Netflix [Third Eye Motion Picture Company | Netflix | Radical Media | MA Productions | Silvio Films]

Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam - Library Films [Amazon MGM Studios | Library FIlms | Vice Studios | Article 19 Films]

Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103 - Mindhouse Production [Sky Studios | CNN Original Series]

Turning Point: The Vietnam War - Netflix [Luminant Media | Netflix]

Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design: Documentary

The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets - Texas Crew Productions [Peacock Original | New York Post Entertainment | G Unit Film

& Television, Inc.]

One Night in Idaho: The College Murders - Story Syndicate [Amazon MGM Studios | Story Syndicate]

One to One: John & Yoko - Plan B | KM Films [HBO Documentary Films | Mercury Studios]

Sally - Muck Media [Story Syndicate | National Geographic Documentary Films]

Songs From the Hole - Netflix [Cocomotion Pictures | Question Culture | Impact Partners | Artemis Rising Foundation | Netflix]

Outstanding Promotional Announcement: Documentary

Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember - National Geographic [Mattock]

LOVE+WAR Trailer - Love + War - National Geographic [Mark Woollen & Associates]

NATURE Season 44 Trailer - Nature - PBS [The WNET Group]

Race Against Time Trailer - Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time - National Geographic [Buddha Jones]

Trailer - In Waves and War - Actual Films [Participant | Chicago Media Project]

Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative

13 Investigates: High Stakes - WTHR-TV

A Deceptive Diocese - WEWS-TV

Inspecting the Inspectors - KMOV-TV

In Plane Sight: The Fix - WANF

Reading Reset - WANF

Outstanding Regional Documentary

23 Seconds: A Louisville Mass Shooting - WAVE News

Blue - The Life and Art of George Rodrigue - WLAE-TV

How to Sue the Klan - Reel South

Major Taylor: Champion of the Race - WTIU Public Television

Stories Rewritten - The Knoxville Homeless Crisis - Sonic Palette Productions

Outstanding Regional News Story: Breaking/Spot News