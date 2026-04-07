47th Annual News & Doc Emmy Nominations Revealed
Earlier today, the official nominations were announced for the 47th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, set to take place late next month, with many nominations from the Walt Disney Company.
What's Happening:
- Nominations for the 47th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards were announced today by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).
- As has been the cast in years past, the awards will be presented in two ceremonies:
- News categories on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. EDT
- Documentary categories on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. EDT
- The 47th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be presented live at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City and will be streamed live on the web at watch.theemmys.tv and via The Emmys apps.
- As we are a site focused on The Walt Disney Company and their many arms, we will be celebrating all the noms and wins from any in that family.
- National Geographic is nominated numerous times throughout the categories, with a large number of noms for the acclaimed Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller. ABC News and other specials like Scamanda, are also featured throughout the list. ABC's World News Tonight and Good Morning America are both nominated for Outstanding Live News Program, and documentaries like Nat Geo's Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time are also featured amongst the nominees.
- Take a look at the full list below.
Outstanding Live News Program
- ABC World News Tonight with David Muir - ABC News
- Anderson Cooper 360 - CNN Worldwide
- Good Morning America - ABC News
- The Lead with Jake Tapper - CNN Worldwide
- NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas - NBC News
- Today Show - NBC News
Outstanding Recorded News Program
- ABC News Nightline - ABC News
- CBS News Sunday Morning - CBS News
- Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]
- The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper - CNN Worldwide
Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage
- American Eagle Helicopter Crash Morning After - Today Show - NBC News
- Charlie Kirk Assassination - CBS News
- Gaza Peace Deal & Israeli Hostage Release - NBC News Special Report - NBC News
- New Orleans Terror Attack - NBC News Special Report - NBC News
- U.S. Army's Grand Military Parade - ABC News Special Report - ABC News
Outstanding Extended Breaking News Coverage
- Catastrophic Fires - PBS News Hour - PBS News
- Deadly Texas Flash Floods - CNN Worldwide - CNN Worldwide
- Fire Emergency in Southern California - ABC World News Tonight with David Muir - ABC News
- The Fires - 60 Minutes - CBS News
- LA Wildfires - CNN Worldwide
Outstanding Live News Special
- 100 Días de Trump - Noticias Telemundo
- 100 Days of Trump - A Townhall with Forced Out Federal Workers - MSNBC
- 20/20 & ABC World News Tonight American Catastrophe: LA Burning - ABC News
- ABC News Special Report - The Conclave - ABC News
- Good Night, and Good Luck - Truth and Power - CNN Worldwide
Outstanding Recorded News Special
- ABC News Live - The Struggle For Food Assistance - ABC News
- ABC News Live | ABC News Studios - The Children of Gaza - ABC News
- Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years After the Storm - Rock'n Robin Productions [ABC News Studios]
- The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper - The United States vs. Harvard - CNN Worldwide
- The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper - LA Burning - CNN Worldwide
Outstanding Continuing Coverage: Short Form
- CNN's Jeremy Diamond covers Gaza's starvation crisis - CNN Worldwide
- Cuts & Consequences - PBS News Hour - PBS News
- Earthquake in Myanmar - BBC News
- Fred Pleitgen Reports from Inside Iran - CNN Worldwide
- Haiti: Inside the Collapse - In the Shadows with Jason Bellini - Scripps News
Outstanding Continuing Coverage: Long Form
- Along the Green Line - The Guardian
- The First 100 Days Compilation - 60 Minutes - CBS News
- Gaza War - The New York Times
- Immigration Crackdown - ABC News
- The Trump administration claims no one has died due to US aid cuts - CNN Worldwide
Outstanding Light Feature: Short Form
- How Activists Fought for Rights for People With Disabilities - Retro Report
- The Long Train Ride Home: Remembering Emmett Till - ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis - ABC News
- Remembering Captain Pitts - ABC News Nightline - ABC News
- Revisiting The Voting Rights Act - ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis - ABC News
- View From the Floor - The New York Times Op-Docs - View From the Floor, LLC
- What Japan’s Atom Bomb Survivors Have Taught Us - Retro Report
Outstanding Light Feature: Long Form
- America's Care Crisis - ABC News Live - ABC News
- I Took Bernie Into Deep Trump Country. Can He Win Them Over? - More Perfect Union
- Operation Babylift: The 50 Year Journey - 20/20 & ABC News Live - ABC News
- The Sherpas of Everest - 60 Minutes - CBS News
- The Simril(l)s: A Family in Black and White - The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper - CNN Worldwide
Outstanding Hard News Report: Short Form
- California Burning - ABC World News Tonight with David Muir - ABC News
- How traffickers deep in the Sahara are extorting ransom payments from refugees' families - CNN Worldwide
- Pregnant and Brain Dead - ABC News Nightline - ABC News
- The Scope of the Devastation - ABC World News Tonight with David Muir - ABC News
- Two Nights With the Cartel - ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis - ABC News
- The War in Gaza - 60 Minutes - CBS News
Outstanding Hard News Report: Long Form
- Battle For Tibet - FRONTLINE | PBS
- Chasing a Ghost: The Search for Austin Tice - CNN Worldwide
- The Hidden Homeless - The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper - CNN Worldwide
- Million Dollar Highway Heists - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]
- The Rise of Germany’s New Right - FRONTLINE | PBS
Outstanding Investigative Coverage: Short Form
- Death and hunger: The fate of Gaza's aid seekers - CNN: Investigates - CNN Worldwide
- DOGE Package - The New York Times
- ICE Operations Series - CNN: Investigates - CNN Worldwide
- Investigation: How the Tate Brothers Were Freed From Romania - The New York Times
- Poisoned: Fentanyl's Child Victims - Scripps News
- Prison System in Crisis - Hallie Jackson NOW - NBC News
Outstanding Investigative Coverage: Long Form
- Brides for Sale - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]
- The President's Pardon - 60 Minutes - CBS News
- The Prisoners - 60 Minutes - CBS News
- Strike On Iran: The Nuclear Question - FRONTLINE | PBS [The Washington Post | Bellingcat | Evident Media]
- We Had 400 People Shop For Groceries. What We Found Will Shock You. - More Perfect Union
Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis
- Burn Order Community Event - The Rachel Maddow Show - MS NOW
- Deport Them All: Who’s to Blame for Springfield’s Immigrant Crisis? - More Perfect Union
- The history of slavery: a debate & rebuttal - NewsNight with Abby Phillip - CNN Worldwide
- They Were The Watchdogs - The New York Times
- TRUTH UNDER FIRE - BREAKING the DEADLOCK - GBH [Room 608 Inc. | Andrew Lack]
- Washington Week with The Atlantic - Washington Week - PBS News
- We Followed the Rules. ICE Jailed Us Anyway. - The New York Times
Outstanding Interview: Short Form
- CNN sits down with Hamas - CNN Worldwide
- Elon Musk - CBS News Sunday Morning - CBS News
- Interview with Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi - NBC News
- Interview with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Meet the Press - NBC News
- Pennsylvania governor speaks out after arson attack - Good Morning America
- So I Raped You - Nightline - ABC News
Outstanding Interview: Long Form
- Epstein Survivors Speak Out - ABC News Live - ABC News
- Eric Dane Speaks - ABC News [ABC News Studios]
- Finland's President on Trump, Resilience and Putin's Threat - Leaders with Francine Lacqua - Bloomberg Originals
- Lori Vallow Daybell: The Jailhouse Interview - Dateline NBC
- War or Peace: The Zelenskyy Interview - ABC News Live and This Week with George Stephanopoulos - ABC News
- Why Young Men Don't Like The Democrats - More Perfect Union
Outstanding War or Violent Conflict Coverage
- The Disappearance of Dr. Abu Safiya - Fault Lines - Al Jazeera International USA
- Filmed In Gaza - NBC News
- Kids Under Fire - Fault Lines - Al Jazeera International USA
- The Killing Field - Fault Lines - Al Jazeera International USA
- Syria After Assad - FRONTLINE | PBS
Outstanding Science & Tech Coverage
- AI Chatbots Sent Him Spiraling. Then He Contacted Me. - More Perfect Union
- Character AI - 60 Minutes - CBS News
- Inside OpenAI’s Stargate Megafactory with Sam Altman - The Circuit with Emily Chang - Bloomberg Originals
- Robot War - In the Shadows with Jason Bellini - Scripps News
- Scam City - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]
- The Wired Rainforest - The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper - CNN Worldwide
Outstanding Climate, Environment or Weather Coverage
- Alaska’s Vanishing Native Villages - FRONTLINE | PBS [The Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at Arizona State
- University]
- Crying Glacier - The New York Times Op-Docs - EL FLAMINGO GMBH
- Hurricane Helene’s Deadly Warning - FRONTLINE | PBS [NPR]
- Last Lands - ABC News Live - ABC News
- Shark Hunters - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]
- We Went to the Town Elon Musk Is Poisoning - More Perfect Union
Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage
- Drone War Medics - In the Shadows with Jason Bellini - Scripps News
- Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Pain: It Doesn’t Have to Hurt - CNN Health - CNN Worldwide
- The Last Lifeline - Fault Lines - Al Jazeera International USA
- Switched Before Birth - IMPACT x Nightline - ABC News Studios | Hulu
- The Tranq Dope Underground - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]
- You Might Have Already Fallen For MAHA’s Conspiracy Theories - The New York Times
Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage
- Born to Be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers - ABC News Studios
- K-Pop: A Star is Made - The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper - CNN Worldwide
- No Laughing Matter: Free Speech Under Attack - The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper - CNN Worldwide
- Selena: Beyond the Headlines - IMPACT x Nightline - ABC News Studios | Hulu
- Underground Street Racing - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]
- Why concert tickets are so expensive — and who's to blame - So Expensive - Business Insider
Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage
- Exposing the Dark Side of America's AI Data Center Explosion - View From Above - Business Insider
- Goodbye, Price Tags. Hello, Dynamic Pricing - The New York Times
- The Great American Rehab Scam - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]
- Gutted - Fault Lines - Al Jazeera International USA
- The Price of Milk: Immigrants Behind American Dairy - CBS Reports - CBS News
- The Zombie Debts Making Wall Street Rich - Bloomberg Investigates - Bloomberg Originals
Outstanding Social Issue Coverage
- Black Market Love - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]
- Crackdown: Deported Under Trump - Fault Lines - Al Jazeera International USA
- Fighting to Serve - Evident Media
- Justice Defenders: Change Inside Prison - The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper - CNN Worldwide
- Murder Has Two Faces - ABC News Studios [Blue Ant Media | CORTES FILMWORKS]
- The Rise of America’s ICE Towns - Bloomberg Originals
Outstanding True Crime Coverage
- Cartel USA - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]
- Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam - ABC News Studios [Anchor Entertainment]
- The Philippines Mayor With a Dark Secret - Bloomberg Investigates - Bloomberg Originals
- Return to the Lake - Dateline NBC - NBC News
- Scamanda - ABC News Studios [Pilgrim Media Group | Lionsgate Alternative Television]
- Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert - ABC News Studios
Technical Excellence
- CBS Evening News - CBS News
- CNN's The Fourth in America - CNN Worldwide
- CNN's New Year's Eve Coverage - CNN Worldwide
- Live from the Southern California Fires - ABC World News Tonight with David Muir - ABC News
- Presidential Inauguration Pool Feed - NBC News
Outstanding Emerging News Journalist
- Camilo Montoya Galvez - CBS News
- Hanako Montgomery - CNN Worldwide
- Jay O'Brien - ABC News
- Katie Tutrone - The Weather Channel
Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language
- Marlene Guzmán - Noticias Telemundo
- Victor Valles Mata - TELEVISAUNIVISION
- Francisco Fajardo Nungaray - Noticias Telemundo
- Jorge Ramos - Tres Alebrijes LLC
Outstanding News Program in Spanish
- Al Rojo Vivo - Telemundo
- Jorge Ramos: Asi Veo las Cosas - I'm Back - Tres Alebrijes LLC
- Noticiero Univision - TELEVISAUNIVISION
- PrimerImpacto - TELEVISAUNIVISION
- Spectrum Noticias Todo el Día - Facts 24/7 - Spectrum Noticias
Outstanding Breaking News Story in Spanish
- 100 Días de Trump - Noticias Telemundo
- CALIFORNIA EN LLAMAS - Univision
- Cobertura de los Incendios en Los Angeles - Noticias Telemundo con Julio Vaqueiro - Noticias Telemundo
- FROM THE GROUND: PROTESTS OVER IMMIGRATION RAIDS - Noticias Telemundo con Julio Vaqueiro - Noticias Telemundo
- Nuestra América, todas las caras - TELEVISAUNIVISION
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage in Spanish
- Alcatraz de los Caimanes: campo de prisioneros - TELEVISAUNIVISION
- LUIGI MANGIONE: ANATOMY OF A CRIME - Noticiero Univision - Univision
- Muerte en la Montaña de Siete Colores - Bloomberg Investigates - Bloomberg Originals
- Planeta Tierra - Microplásticos: La amenaza invisible - Noticias Telemundo con Julio Vaqueiro - Noticias Telemundo
- Sobreviviendo al CECOT - ProPublica | The Texas Tribune [ProPublica | The Texas Tribune | Alianza Rebelde - Investiga | Cazadores de Fake News]
Outstanding Feature News Story in Spanish
- De Ningún Lado - Fault Lines - Al Jazeera International USA
- Estatus: Venezolano - ProPublica | FRONTLINE [ProPublica | FRONTLINE]
- INTERSEX: Neither Male nor Female - Noticias Telemundo con Julio Vaqueiro - Noticias Telemundo
- Michoacán: vivir entre explosivos terrestres y aéreos - N+Despierta | Univision-Vix - VIX
- Talento desperdiciado - Noticias Telemundo con Julio Vaqueiro - Noticias Telemundo
Outstanding Writing: News
- Brides for Sale - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]
- Cartel USA - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]
- Kids Under Fire - Fault Lines - Al Jazeera International USA
- The Long Train Ride Home: Remembering Emmett Till - ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis - ABC News
- Revisiting The Voting Rights Act - ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis - ABC News
- The Trump administration claims no one has died due to US aid cuts. - CNN Worldwide
Outstanding Research: News
- Black Market Love - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]
- Brides for Sale - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]
- Chasing A Ghost: The Search for Austin Tice - CNN Worldwide
- The Great American Rehab Scam - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]
- Operation Babylift: The 50 Year Journey - 20/20 & ABC News Live - ABC News
- The Tranq Dope Underground - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]
Outstanding Direction: News
- Black Market Love - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]
- Brides for Sale - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]
- Can the Southern Baptist Convention Survive Without Women Pastors? - Hold the Line - The New Yorker [Outerboro Films]
- Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam - ABC News Studios [Anchor Entertainment]
- The Tranq Dope Underground - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]
- Will Reeve: Finding My Father - ABC News Studios
Outstanding Video Journalism: News
- Filmed In Gaza - NBC News
- Flight of the Monarchs - 60 Minutes - CBS News
- Kids Under Fire - Fault Lines - Al Jazeera International USA
- The Last Lifeline - Fault Lines - Al Jazeera International USA
- Strike On Iran: The Nuclear Question - FRONTLINE | PBS [The Washington Post | Bellingcat | Evident Media]
- The Tranq Dope Underground - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]
Outstanding Editing: News
- The Bus on Route 62 - 60 Minutes - CBS News
- Cartel USA - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]
- Filmed In Gaza - NBC News
- Kids Under Fire - Fault Lines - Al Jazeera International USA
- Operation Return to Sender - Evident Media | CalMatters | Bellingcat
- The Sherpas of Everest - 60 Minutes - CBS News
- Strike On Iran: The Nuclear Question - FRONTLINE | PBS [The Washington Post | Bellingcat | Evident Media]
Outstanding Graphic Design: News
- The Hidden Cost of South Sudan’s Oil Boom - Bloomberg Originals
- How China is Beating India in Its Own Backyard - Bloomberg Originals
- Johnny Harris - Newpress
- ONE SPARK AWAY: THE 2025 LA WILDFIRES - The Weather Channel
- Winter Storm VR - Noticias Telemundo Ahora - Telemundo
Outstanding Cold Open or Title Sequence: News
- Born to Be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers - ABC News Studios
- The Great American Rehab Scam -Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]
- Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam - ABC News Studios [Anchor Entertainment]
- How New Magnets Could Power the Future - Bloomberg Primer - Bloomberg Originals
- Shark Hunters - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]
- The Tranq Dope Underground - Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - Muck Media [National Geographic]
Outstanding Promotional Announcement: News
- Constitution Preamble | Human Family | The American's Creed - We the People Brand Campaign - MS NOW [Sibling Rivalry]
- Scamanda - ABC News Studios
- The Substance and Soul of the South - AJC [Jam Entertainment]
- Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller - National Geographic
- Will Reeve: Finding My Father - ABC News Studios
Outstanding Current Affairs Documentary
- Antidote - FRONTLINE | PBS [Passion Pictures | Bellingcat | Impact Partners | Channel 4 | M4 Studios]
- Life After - Independent Lens - Multitude Films [ITVS | Straw House Production]
- Lost in the Jungle - Little Monster Films [National Geographic]
- 2000 Meters to Andriivka - FRONTLINE | PBS [Associated Press]
- Thoughts & Prayers - HBO Documentary Films [Tony Tina]
Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary
- Bodyguard Of Lies - See It Now Studios [Jigsaw Productions | Amblin Entertainment Documentaries]
- The Dark Money Game - HBO Documentary Films [Jigsaw Productions]
- Hollywoodgate - Rolling Narratives [Cottage M | RaeFilm Studios | Jouzour Film Production]
- The Making of a Japanese - Doc World - Cineric Creative [NHK | ZED | Pystymetsa Oy]
- Prime Minister - Madison Wells [HBO Documentary Films | CNN Films | Dark Doris | Divergent Pictures]
Outstanding Social Issue Documentary
- Born Poor - FRONTLINE | PBS
- Enigma - HBO Documentary Films [Pacific Films | Five All in the Fifth Entertainment | Story Syndicate]
- Katrina: Come Hell and High Water - Netflix [Netflix | Message Pictures]
- The Ride Ahead - American Documentary | POV [LikeRightNow Films]
- Searching for Amani - Doc World - We Are the Land, LLC [Gromlet Productions | Backroad Pictures | Random Good Films | Tiger Tales Media | Museum & Crane]
Outstanding Investigative Documentary
- Cover-Up - Netflix [Plan B | Netflix | Praxis Films]
- Critical Incident: A Death at the Border - HBO Documentary Films [Midnight Films | crazyrose | Film 45]
- Predators - Sweet Relief [MTV Documentary Films | Rosewater Pictures]
- The Stringer - Netflix [LinLay Productions | XRM Media | Netflix | VII Foundation]
- Syria’s Detainee Files - FRONTLINE | PBS [BBC]
Outstanding Historical Documentary
- Becoming Katharine Graham - Lifestories.org
- Becoming Thurgood: America's Social Architect - Maryland Public Television [The Aggrey Company]
- The Disappearance of Miss Scott - American Masters - 4th Act Factual LLC [Storyline Entertainment]
- Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time - Lightbox [Proximity Media | National Geographic]
- Simon Schama: The Holocaust, 80 Years On - Oxford Film and Television [BBC | The WNET Group]
- Turning Point: The Vietnam War - Netflix [Luminant Media | Netflix]
- Vietnam: The War That Changed America - Apple TV [Apple | 72 Films]
Outstanding Arts and Culture Documentary
- Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story - Amblin Documentaries [Nedland Films | National Geographic]
- The Merchants of Joy - Dial Tone Films [Amazon MGM Studios | Dial Tone Films | Artists Equity | Boat Rocker Studios | Matador Content | Epic Magazine]
- The New Yorker at 100 - Netflix [Netflix | Marshall Curry | Apatow]
- Songs From the Hole - Netflix [Cocomotion Pictures | Question Culture | Impact Partners | Artemis Rising Foundation | Netflix]
- Sunday Best: The Untold Story of Ed Sullivan - Delirio Films [MPS LEGACY PRODUCTIONS | SOFA Entertainment | Mass Appeal | Diamond Docs | MRC]
- Tiler Peck: Suspending Time - Great Performances - Late Autumn Productions, LLC. [THIRTEEN Productions LLC]
- WE WANT THE FUNK! - Independent Lens - Firelight Films [ITVS]
Outstanding Science and Technology Documentary
- Critical Condition: Health in Black America - NOVA | GBH [A NOVA Production | Firelight Films]
- The Memory of Darkness, Light, and Ice - Metamorph Films, LLC
- Operation Space Station - NOVA | GBH [A NOVA Production | Blink Films | France Télévisions]
- Sally - Muck Media [Story Syndicate | National Geographic Documentary Films]
- Titan: The Oceangate Submersible Disaster - Netflix [Netflix | Diamond Docs | Story Syndicate]
Outstanding Nature Documentary
- Katavi: Africa's Fallen Paradise - Nature - PBS [THE WNET GROUP | TERRA MATER STUDIOS | SHIBUMI FILMS | ARTE | WDR]
- The Last Rhinos: A New Hope - Sixty-Six Media Inc. [ABC News Studios | Lincoln Square Productions | National Geographic]
- Secrets of the Penguins - Talesmith [National Geographic]
- Shark Whisperer - Netflix [Netflix | Boardwalk Pictures | Underdog Films]
- Willow: Diary of a Mountain Lion - Nature - PBS [RHYTHM PRODUCTIONS, LLC | THE WNET GROUP]
Outstanding Business and Economic Documentary
- Bribe, Inc. - 1441 Productions [Global Reporting Centre | Stan]
- Can't Look Away: The Case Against Social Media - Bloomberg Originals [DCTV]
- Driver - American Documentary | POV [Goldfish Films Inc. | DRIVER Film LLC]
- Made in Ethiopia - American Documentary | POV [Hard Truth Films | Dogwoof | Gobez Media]
- Slumlord Millionaire - VOCES - After Spring LLC [Latino Public Broadcasting | Firelight Media | The Center for Asian American Media]
Outstanding Crime and Justice Documentary
- Aileen: Queen of Serial Killers - Netflix [Netflix | BBC Studios | NBC News Studios]
- A Deadly American Marriage - Netflix [Netflix | Sandpaper Films]
- The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer - ABC News Studios
- No Justice, Just Kills - BBC Select
- Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror - Netflix [Netflix | Original Productions]
- The Strike - Independent Lens - Latino Public Broadcasting
Outstanding Short Documentary
- Chasing Time - POV Shorts - American Documentary | POV [Exposure Labs]
- Give me shelter - The Guardian
- HEIST - HEIST the Documentary LLC [Pale Blue Dot Films]
- Last Days On Lake Trinity - The New Yorker Documentary - Ark Media [The New Yorker]
- Projecting Protest - Scripps News [Clement Cinema]
- The Quilters - Netflix [Netflix]
Best Documentary
- Black Snow - American Documentary | POV [Nordland Pictures | Prettier in the Dark Productions]
- Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time - Lightbox [Proximity Media | National Geographic]
- Life After - Multitude Films [ITVS]
- Love + War - Little Monster Films [National Geographic]
- 2000 Meters to Andriivka - FRONTLINE | PBS [Associated Press]
- Prime Minister - Madison Wells [HBO Documentary Films | CNN Films | Dark Doris | Divergent Pictures]
- Turning Point: The Vietnam War - Netflix [Luminant Media | Netflix]
- Union - American Documentary | POV [Level Ground Productions]
Outstanding Writing: Documentary
- Bring Them Home / Aiskótáhkapiyaaya - Thunderheart Films [WETA-TV]
- 2000 Meters to Andriivka - FRONTLINE | PBS [Associated Press]
- Songs From the Hole - Netflix [Cocomotion Pictures | Question Culture | Impact Partners | Artemis Rising Foundation | Netflix]
- The Stringer - Netflix [A Netflix Documentary | An XRM MEDIA | VII FOUNDATION Production | LinLay Productions]
- Underdogs - Wildstar Films [Maximum Effort | National Geographic]
Outstanding Research: Documentary
- The American Revolution - Florentine Films [WETA-TV]
- Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time - Lightbox [Proximity Media | National Geographic]
- Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America - 72 Films [National Geographic]
- The Strike - UPHSF LLC
- The Stringer - Netflix [LinLay Productions | Netflix | VII Foundation | XRM Media]
- Syria’s Detainee Files - FRONTLINE | PBS [BBC]
- Turning Point: The Vietnam War - Netflix [Luminant Media | Netflix]
- The White House Effect - Actual Films [The Department of Motion Pictures]
Outstanding Direction: Documentary
- Apocalypse in the Tropics - Netflix [Peri Productions | Busca Vida Filmes | Impact Partners | Play/Action Pictures | Luminate | Netflix | Plan B | KM Films]
- Katrina: Come Hell and High Water - Netflix [Netflix | Message Pictures]
- Life After - Multitude Films [ITVS]
- 2000 Meters to Andriivka - FRONTLINE | PBS [Associated Press]
- Music Box: It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley - Topic Studios [HBO Documentary Films | Fremantle | Plan B Entertainment | Disarming Films]
- Sally - Muck Media [Story Syndicate | National Geographic Documentary Films]
- The Stringer - Netflix [LinLay Productions | Netflix | XRM Media | VII Foundation]
- Vietnam: The War That Changed America - Apple TV [Apple | 72 Films]
Outstanding Cinematography: Documentary
- Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds - Netflix [Blue Ox | Supper Club | Higher Ground Productions | Netflix]
- Heart of the Emperors - Secrets of the Penguins - Talesmith [National Geographic]
- 2000 Meters to Andriivka - FRONTLINE | PBS [Associated Press]
- Pangolin: Kulu's Journey - Netflix [Dog Star Films | Anonymous Content | Netflix | Water Creature]
- Surviving Black Hawk Down - Netflix [RSA | Netflix]
- Underdogs - Wildstar Films [Maximum Effort | National Geographic]
Outstanding Editing: Documentary
- Cover-Up - Netflix [Plan B | Netflix | Praxis Films]
- Folktales - Loki Films [Fifth Season | Impact Partners | Topic Studios]
- Katrina: Come Hell and High Water - Netflix [Netflix | Message Pictures]
- Life After - Multitude Films [ITVS]
- Love + War - Little Monster Films [National Geographic]
- 2000 Meters to Andriivka - FRONTLINE | PBS [Associated Press]
- Thoughts & Prayers - HBO Documentary Films [Tony Tina]
- The White House Effect - Actual Films [The Department of Motion Pictures]
Outstanding Graphic Design: Documentary
- Antidote/Kill List - Passion Pictures [Bellingcat]
- The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets - Texas Crew Productions [Peacock Original | New York Post Entertainment | G Unit Film & Television, Inc.]
- The Ride Ahead - LikeRightNow Films
- Titanic: The Digital Resurrection - Atlantic Productions [National Geographic]
- Underdogs - Wildstar Films [Maximum Effort | National Geographic]
- In Waves and War - Studio AKA [Actual Films]
Outstanding Music Composition: Documentary
- Bring Them Home / Aiskótáhkapiyaaya - Thunderheart Films [WETA-TV]
- Chasing Time - POV Shorts - Exposure Labs [American Documentary | POV]
- The Final Copy of Ilon Specht - Breakwater Studios | Traverse32
- The Last Rhinos: A New Hope - Sixty-Six Media Inc. [ABC News Studios | Lincoln Square Productions | National Geographic]
- Pangolin: Kulu's Journey - Netflix [Dog Star Films | Water Creature Film | Netflix | Anonymous Content]
- Songs From the Hole - Netflix [Cocomotion Pictures | Question Culture | Impact Partners | Artemis Rising Foundation | Netflix]
- Vietnam: The War That Changed America - Apple TV [72 Films]
Outstanding Sound: Documentary
- Lost in the Jungle - Little Monster Films [National Geographic]
- Love + War - Little Monster Films [National Geographic]
- The Strike - UPHSF LLC
- Survival of the Smartest - Secrets of the Penguins - Talesmith [National Geographic]
- Turning Point: The Vietnam War - Netflix [Luminant Media | Netflix]
- Underdogs - Wildstar Films [Maximum Effort | National Geographic]
- We Want the Funk! - Independent Lens - PBS [Firelight Films]
Outstanding Lighting Direction: Documentary
- American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden - Netflix [The Cut | Tillerman Films | Ventureland | Netflix]
- Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders - Netflix [Third Eye Motion Picture Company | Netflix | Radical Media | MA Productions | Silvio Films]
- Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam - Library Films [Amazon MGM Studios | Library FIlms | Vice Studios | Article 19 Films]
- Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103 - Mindhouse Production [Sky Studios | CNN Original Series]
- Turning Point: The Vietnam War - Netflix [Luminant Media | Netflix]
Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design: Documentary
- The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets - Texas Crew Productions [Peacock Original | New York Post Entertainment | G Unit Film
- & Television, Inc.]
- One Night in Idaho: The College Murders - Story Syndicate [Amazon MGM Studios | Story Syndicate]
- One to One: John & Yoko - Plan B | KM Films [HBO Documentary Films | Mercury Studios]
- Sally - Muck Media [Story Syndicate | National Geographic Documentary Films]
- Songs From the Hole - Netflix [Cocomotion Pictures | Question Culture | Impact Partners | Artemis Rising Foundation | Netflix]
Outstanding Promotional Announcement: Documentary
- Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember - National Geographic [Mattock]
- LOVE+WAR Trailer - Love + War - National Geographic [Mark Woollen & Associates]
- NATURE Season 44 Trailer - Nature - PBS [The WNET Group]
- Race Against Time Trailer - Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time - National Geographic [Buddha Jones]
- Trailer - In Waves and War - Actual Films [Participant | Chicago Media Project]
Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative
- 13 Investigates: High Stakes - WTHR-TV
- A Deceptive Diocese - WEWS-TV
- Inspecting the Inspectors - KMOV-TV
- In Plane Sight: The Fix - WANF
- Reading Reset - WANF
Outstanding Regional Documentary
- 23 Seconds: A Louisville Mass Shooting - WAVE News
- Blue - The Life and Art of George Rodrigue - WLAE-TV
- How to Sue the Klan - Reel South
- Major Taylor: Champion of the Race - WTIU Public Television
- Stories Rewritten - The Knoxville Homeless Crisis - Sonic Palette Productions
Outstanding Regional News Story: Breaking/Spot News
- Avioneta Se Estrella Contra Residencia en Aguadilla - WLII-DT | TeleOnce
- Fuego en Fin de Año - WLII-DT | TeleOnce
- Hurricane Francine Live Rescue - WDSU
- Ranchero Tornado - WTSP
- Wilmer-Hutchins High School Shooting - WFAA