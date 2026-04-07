From LA to NYC: KABC Meteorologist Leslie Lopez Joins ABC News
Lopez, who has been with KABC since 2016, is moving to New York to become a part of the ABC News team.
KABC meteorologist Leslie Lopez will be moving across the country to New York, having been named an ABC News meteorologist.
What's Happening:
- Lopez will take on the new role beginning April 10 and will work closely with ABC News’ chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent Ginger Zee, GMA contributor and WABC-TV weather anchor Sam Champion, senior meteorologist and WABC-TV chief meteorologist Lee Goldberg, meteorologist Somara Theodore and the ABC News Weather, Climate & Science Unit.
- Her work will be featured across all ABC News programs and platforms, including Good Morning America, World News Tonight with David Muir, the 24/7 streaming news channel ABC News Live, ABC Owned Television Station WABC-TV and more.
- Lopez joins from KABC-TV, where she served as a morning meteorologist since 2016, providing weekday weather reports for the 4 a.m., 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. newscasts at the ABC Owned Television Station in Los Angeles.
- Prior to KABC, Lopez spent several years at KUSI-TV in San Diego, where she worked as a weekday morning weather and traffic anchor, fill-in anchor and host. Before that, she held dual roles at KGET in Bakersfield, California, as a reporter and weekend weather anchor.
What They're Saying:
- Seni Tienabeso, vice president of ABC News Live and Specialized Units: “Leslie is a gifted meteorologist and natural communicator who has earned the trust of Southern California audiences over nearly a decade at KABC. Her passion for science, command of weather storytelling, and ability to connect with viewers will make her a tremendous asset to our team and to audiences across all of ABC News’ platforms.”
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