Nikki Glaser Gets Brutally Honest in the Hularious Trailer for Her New Stand-Up Special "Good Girl"

"Nikki Glaser: Good Girl" premieres Friday, April 24 on Hulu.
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Nikki Glaser is on a quest to be a good girl in her brutally honest new Hularious stand-up special.

What's Happening:

  • Hulu has shared the trailer for their latest Hularious stand-up special, Nikki Glaser: Good Girl.
  • Nikki Glaser delivers a brutally honest special that takes on aging, beauty, and fame - confronting what it means to stay relevant, desirable, and real in a culture that never looks away.
  • The popular comedian debuts her new stand-up special following two well-received turns hosting the Golden Globes.
  • The hour-long special was filmed in front of a sold out crowd at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in Glaser’s hometown of St. Louis. 
  • Glaser executive produced the new special, with Hamish Hamilton directing after working with Glaser on her HBO special, Someday You’ll Die
  • Nikki Glaser: Good Girl arrives on Hulu on Friday, April 24. 


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