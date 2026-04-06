Nikki Glaser Gets Brutally Honest in the Hularious Trailer for Her New Stand-Up Special "Good Girl"
"Nikki Glaser: Good Girl" premieres Friday, April 24 on Hulu.
Nikki Glaser is on a quest to be a good girl in her brutally honest new Hularious stand-up special.
What's Happening:
- Hulu has shared the trailer for their latest Hularious stand-up special, Nikki Glaser: Good Girl.
- Nikki Glaser delivers a brutally honest special that takes on aging, beauty, and fame - confronting what it means to stay relevant, desirable, and real in a culture that never looks away.
- The popular comedian debuts her new stand-up special following two well-received turns hosting the Golden Globes.
- The hour-long special was filmed in front of a sold out crowd at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in Glaser’s hometown of St. Louis.
- Glaser executive produced the new special, with Hamish Hamilton directing after working with Glaser on her HBO special, Someday You’ll Die.
- Nikki Glaser: Good Girl arrives on Hulu on Friday, April 24.
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- La La Anthony and Kim Kardashian are reuniting for a new Hulu comedy about a crisis manager rebuilding her life after scandal.
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