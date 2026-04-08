TV Recap: "Will Trent" Turns an ER Waiting Room Into a Pressure Cooker

Will Trent Season 4 delivers one of its most contained and character-driven episodes yet with "A Flag in the Mud," a hospital hostage thriller that strips away the usual procedural geography and forces every member of the cast to confront what they’re willing to do for the people they love. When a desperate mother takes a waiting room at gunpoint, demanding that her son receive the care that was being denied to him, Will Trent finds himself playing peacemaker, therapist, and detective all at once—and the connections he makes in that waiting room mirror everything he’s been carrying since the season began. Plus, Ormewood and Franklin work the street-level case that brought everybody to St. Peter’s Hospital in the first place.

Season 4, Episode 14: “A Flag in the Mud” - Written by Adam Toltzis

The episode opens on a young man sprinting out of a house in the dead of night, screaming for help as he clutches a video game system. Gunshots ring out. He falls.

Detectives Franklin (Kevin Daniels) and Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) arrive at the crime scene inside the house and begin cataloging the carnage: student IDs, library cards, evidence of fraud. Following a blood trail outside, they discover more 9-millimeter shell casings, and at the end of the trail, a brand-new video game system sitting in a puddle of blood in the side yard. Someone made it out.

A neighbor named Mac (Sam Malone) is sitting on his porch. He’s blind. Ormewood is ready to move on, but Franklin stops him—the man is no less useful for not being able to see, and Franklin says as much, likening him to Daredevil. Mac heard a young man calling for help, followed by gunshots. He knows more, but refuses to talk until he’s treated to a sandwich.

At home, Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) is on the phone with Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn) and Caroline (Christina Wren), frustrated that there’s still no new information on Adelaide. Amanda is heading to a leadership conference, but promises to stay available if the Adelaide phone rings. Will picks up the drink umbrella left behind by Antonio. Before he can dwell on it, Nico (Cora Lu Tran) calls for help from the kitchen: an accident with the mandolin, blood everywhere. Will takes them to the ER.

Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen) and Seth McDale (Scott Foley) are at a prenatal appointment with Dr. Gundis (Lauren Halperin), who schedules weekly checkups going forward. Seth gets a text about a bus accident and has to respond. Gundis puts Angie on desk duty for the remainder of her pregnancy.



Will arrives at the ER and calls Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson) to fill her in on Nico. Faith thinks he should have gone to urgent care. Will, now inside the waiting room, is surprised to see Angie there. A young man named Kevin (De’Variyay Harris) is being kept sedated until surgery can remove a bullet, and his mother, Nakia Cane (Tamala Reneé Jones), is seeking Dr. Chambliss (Vince Pisani) in the waiting room. She explains that Kevin’s eyes are moving—she fears he is having a seizure. Chambliss is dismissive. When Nakia pushes back and threatens him, Chambliss calls security to have her removed. In that moment, Nakia grabs the security guard’s gun from his holster, shoots Chambliss in the leg, and announces that nobody is leaving the hospital until her son gets the help he deserves.

Franklin and Ormewood are parked with Mac, who is eating the sandwich he was promised. He shares what he knows about Osiris. He heard two boys go into the trap house; a short while later, he heard one yelling for help before a good Samaritan picked him up. Franklin asks whether the kids might have been trying to steal the video game system. Mac isn’t sure, but he thinks Osiris would have left it in the mud like a flag as a message to anyone who tried to cross him.

Back inside the hospital, phones are being collected. Angie tells Nico they will be okay as long as they stay calm. A woman nearby (Leigh Higginbotham) begins to hyperventilate, and Nico steps in to try to settle her down.

Will urges Nakia to keep the gun on him and not Seth as the doctor helps her son. A CT scan comes back: no internal bleeding. Seth identifies Kevin’s condition as status epilepticus, which can be stopped with medication. He needs his resident, Dr. Rosen (Naswana Moon), and calls her down the hall. Dr. Rosen arrives with bad news: Lorazepam is out of stock, and she cannot access the pharmacy. Seth says an ambulance can deliver it. Nakia refuses to let one in. Will pleads with her, telling her plainly that SWAT is already outside, regardless of whether the ambulance comes, and that the phone lines have been cut.

Outside, SWAT has assembled. Faith is with them and asks SWAT Commander Baker (Brian Stapf) to get a SAT phone set up.

A knock at the door delivers a SAT phone. Will explains to Nakia what is at stake—including the possibility of cutting the power—then steps away to answer it. Faith is on the other end. As Will passes Angie, she pulls him close and whispers that Dr. Chambliss was shot in his femoral artery and they are going to need blood. Will brings the phone to Nakia. Faith offers a trade: Lorazepam in exchange for the six children in the waiting room. Will encourages Nakia to take it. She orders Faith to move fast.



Will gets the kids ready to go. Angie watches him with the younger ones—there is a tenderness in the way he moves through it. While he works, Angie notices two men in colonial garb (David Alexander and Daniel Annone) huddled in a corner, whispering. She eases over. They have an authentic swivel gun that has not been fired in 200 years, and they are planning to try something. Angie urges them, firmly, to stop.

Nakia warns the room that she will shoot anyone who tries to run during the trade. Seth gets the medication. Will ushers the kids out. On her end, Nakia takes the security guard out at gunpoint to the door, then tosses the SAT phone outside and shoots it before returning with the guard. Faith, watching from the perimeter: “The lady knows how to make a point.”

Ormewood brings the video game console home and asks his son Max (Owen Trumbly) to help get it running. The console boots up under the username KevCan3!—easily searched online. Kevin Cane: the same young man currently inside the hostage situation at St. Peter’s Hospital. And Osiris’ phone has pinged to the same location. Franklin and Ormewood join Faith outside. Ormewood gets an idea: order pizza.



Back inside, Seth gets the medication into Kevin and confirms it will stop the seizures. He asks Nakia for a moment to check on the other patients, and she allows it, provided he stays visible. Alone with Will, Nakia asks what happens to her after this. She knows she is going to jail. She says it was never her intention for things to go this far, but nobody would listen to her. Will notices the way she handled the gun and asks where she served. “Kuwait, with a push in Iraq,” she says. She got hooked on painkillers after coming home. She tells Will that Kevin is a good kid with dreams of becoming an engineer. Times have been hard, and she has had to sell things, including all of his video games. “He said he understood. That broke my heart.” Will asks quietly whether Kevin went back to get the system. He tells her he knows what it feels like to be the reason the people you love get hurt. A knock at the door: food.

Nico helps distribute the pizza. Seth works on the shot doctor. Among the deliveries is a pickle and pineapple pizza for Angie, and she knows right away there is something else inside for her—a note. She takes it to Seth and shows him what it says. Will glances over. He asks Nakia whether he can grab some food, then walks to Angie, who whispers, “Kevin’s shooter is here.” All they have is the nickname Osiris.

Will takes Seth with him back to Kevin under the guise of checking on him. Nakia asks what is going on. Will tells her to stay calm as he quietly asks who she sold the game system to, and asks her to casually look around the waiting room to see whether she recognizes anyone. She doesn’t. Seth finds skin under Kevin’s fingernails—their suspect likely has scratch marks. Will tells Nakia they believe the person who shot her son is somewhere in that room. Then Kevin comes to, gasping. His blood pressure is tanking. Seth unpacks a tube—heavy hemorrhaging from the gunshot wound. Kevin needs a vascular surgeon. Seth tells Nakia they have to move him to the OR, now.



The waiting room erupts: the reenactors’ swivel gun goes off, blasting a hole in the wall. “Idiots,” Angie says. Nakia moves toward the chaos with her gun raised. Will seizes it from her. Angie cuffs her. Will promises to keep Kevin safe. Seth sends Will for blood from the pharmacy, and he runs it back. As they rush Kevin toward the OR on a rolling bed, SWAT breaks through the doors. Will, Seth, and another nurse take Kevin on the rolling bed to the elevator.

Ormewood examines the hole in the wall from the explosion, seeing something on the other side. He and Angie find a nurse dead in the back office—she was not killed by the reenactors’ shot. Clothing has been abandoned, and scrubs are missing from a locker. Angie realizes that the nurse who boarded the elevator with Will and Seth is not on the employee picture board. Ormewood takes off to find them.

Inside the elevator, the fake nurse draws a knife. “Osiris, right?” Will asks, and the fight is on. Seth helps, strangling Osiris (Charles Huggins III) with an IV line. The doors open, and Ormewood is standing there—his gun gets knocked out of his hands as the doors close again, but he forces his way inside. Will gets kicked out of the elevator at one floor and races up the stairs to catch it. Ormewood overpowers Osiris with an oxygen tank. Seth and Kevin reach their floor safely. Osiris is arrested.



In the aftermath, Faith checks on a battered Ormewood in the ambulance. Franklin joins them, and Faith offers to buy them both dinner. They spot Will and invite him, too. “I have plans,” he says—and walks past to find Nakia in the back of a patrol car. He tells her that Kevin is going to be okay.

Angie and Seth share a tender moment together at home. She tells him how amazing he was today.

Will is at home making dinner for himself and Nico. He threw out the mandolin after Nico’s kitchen injury. “I can’t let anyone else I love get hurt,” he says. Nico is touched and leaves to take Betty for a walk while Will finishes cooking.

The Adelaide phone starts to ring. Will runs to the living room and grabs it. He asks where Antonio is. She won’t say. He vows to find her. “Well, you’re in luck,” Adelaide (Mallory Jansen) says. “I’m coming to you.” She warns him not to tell anyone—if he does, she will remove Antonio’s organs. “I’ll be waiting,” Will tells her.

Will Trent returns next Tuesday, April 14th, at 8/7c on ABC with "The Blank Expanse of Nothing."

Faith and Ormewood probe a girl's alien abduction story, revealing a sinister reality. Amanda discovers FBI alerts concerning Adelaide and an enigmatic "Commander" connected to Will.

Songs Featured in This Episode:

"I'm Shipping Up to Boston" by Dropkick Murphys

“Comfort Me” by Carla Thomas