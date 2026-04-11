New Hulu Drama Series "American Hustlers" to Explore the Rise and Fall of “Gay Grifters” Crime Ring
The series is inspired by the podcast and book "Until Someone Gets Hurt."
A new true crime series is bringing the shocking rise and fall of a notorious scam ring, the “gay grifters,” to the screen.
What’s Happening:
- Variety is reporting that a new true crime series American Hustlers is in development at Warner Bros. Television for Hulu.
- The story follows Kaushal Niroula and Danny Garcia, who ran financial scams posing as art dealers and real estate developers.
- Their crimes escalated to the 2008 murder of Palm Springs art dealer Cliff Lambert.
- The series is inspired by the podcast and book Until Someone Gets Hurt by Sherrie Lueder, which chronicles the “gay grifters” group who scammed victims out of millions over many years.
- Tyson Wrensch exposed the crimes after becoming a victim and later a citizen detective.
- Wrensch has shared his story publicly, including on Dateline and at SXSW panels.
- The show is developed by creators Kaplan, Beattie, and Campolongo.
- Legal proceedings took years, with convictions overturned in 2020 and retrials occurring in 2023.
True Crime Right Now:
- A shocking killing of veteran firefighter Robert Doerr unravels into a disturbing family conspiracy, explored in a new episode of 20/20 reported by John Quiñones.
- Robert Doerr was a 28-year veteran of the Evansville Fire Department in Indiana, when he was tragically shot in his driveway after returning home from a 12-hour shift.
- Authorities investigate the case as a murder plot, suspected of involving greed, sex, and an alleged affair.
- One Last Call originally aired April 10 on ABC, and is streaming now on Disney+ and Hulu.
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