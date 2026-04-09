Chaos Incoming: Check Out the First Trailer for “Vanderpump Villa” Season 3”

Check it out April 16th, only on Hulu!
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Vanderpump Villa is returning for a third season, and now you can get a first look at the upcoming season with a new trailer.

What’s Happening:

  • Lisa Vanderpump is back with a third season of Vanderpump Villa, and this time the reality TV chaos is heading to England. 
  • Giving fans a first look at the upcoming entry into the series, Hulu has revealed the first Season 3 trailer. 
  • Lisa Vanderpump returns to her home in England to host a new summer season at Vanderpump Villa.
  • She invites Stassi Schroeder and stars from other major reality franchises.
  • Guests arrive with messy pasts, hidden agendas, and unresolved feuds, ready for drama, romance, and champagne.
  • Old rivalries resurface and new romantic connections develop throughout the summer.
  • Returning staff seek redemption, while eight newcomers compete to meet Lisa’s high standards.
  • A life-changing bonus is at stake, creating high tension and competition among the cast.
  • The season promises the wildest, most drama-filled summer yet at Vanderpump Villa.
  • Check out the new trailer now!

  • Vanderpump Villa Season 3 premieres April 16th.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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