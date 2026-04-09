Chaos Incoming: Check Out the First Trailer for “Vanderpump Villa” Season 3”
Check it out April 16th, only on Hulu!
Vanderpump Villa is returning for a third season, and now you can get a first look at the upcoming season with a new trailer.
What’s Happening:
- Lisa Vanderpump is back with a third season of Vanderpump Villa, and this time the reality TV chaos is heading to England.
- Giving fans a first look at the upcoming entry into the series, Hulu has revealed the first Season 3 trailer.
- Lisa Vanderpump returns to her home in England to host a new summer season at Vanderpump Villa.
- She invites Stassi Schroeder and stars from other major reality franchises.
- Guests arrive with messy pasts, hidden agendas, and unresolved feuds, ready for drama, romance, and champagne.
- Old rivalries resurface and new romantic connections develop throughout the summer.
- Returning staff seek redemption, while eight newcomers compete to meet Lisa’s high standards.
- A life-changing bonus is at stake, creating high tension and competition among the cast.
- The season promises the wildest, most drama-filled summer yet at Vanderpump Villa.
- Check out the new trailer now!
- Vanderpump Villa Season 3 premieres April 16th.
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