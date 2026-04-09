Chaos Incoming: Check Out the First Trailer for “Vanderpump Villa” Season 3”

Vanderpump Villa is returning for a third season, and now you can get a first look at the upcoming season with a new trailer.

What’s Happening:

Lisa Vanderpump is back with a third season of Vanderpump Villa, and this time the reality TV chaos is heading to England.

Giving fans a first look at the upcoming entry into the series, Hulu has revealed the first Season 3 trailer.

Lisa Vanderpump returns to her home in England to host a new summer season at Vanderpump Villa.

She invites Stassi Schroeder and stars from other major reality franchises.

Guests arrive with messy pasts, hidden agendas, and unresolved feuds, ready for drama, romance, and champagne.

Old rivalries resurface and new romantic connections develop throughout the summer.

Returning staff seek redemption, while eight newcomers compete to meet Lisa’s high standards.

A life-changing bonus is at stake, creating high tension and competition among the cast.

The season promises the wildest, most drama-filled summer yet at Vanderpump Villa.

Check out the new trailer now!

Vanderpump Villa Season 3 premieres April 16th.

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