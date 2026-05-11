Commissioner Tells Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro FCC is On Censorship Campaign

The back-and-forth between ABC and the FCC, now with the highly unusual move of a commissioner writing a letter to Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro, telling him the agency is on a campaign to censor the network.

What's Happening:

In the latest chapter in the ongoing saga between Disney/ABC and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Federal Communications Commissioner Anna Gomez has sent a letter to Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro.

In the letter, as The Wall Street Journal reports, Gomez tells the new CEO that ABC has been a victim of "a sustained, coordinated campaign of censorship and control" by the Trump administration.

She continues, noting that the FCC under Republican chairman Brendan Carr has been weaponized to pressure "a free and independent press and all media into submission."

Gomez is the lone Democratic commissioner at the FCC and has reportedly been an outspoken critic of Carr's actions, which she alleges are aimed at pressuring broadcasters for political purposes.

The letter comes after ABC made a filing with the FCC, saying that their free speech rights had been infringed upon.

Gomez told D'Amaro in the letter that the investigations and incidents that ABC has been subjected to are "not a series of coincidental regulatory actions."

She also made comments about a $16 million settlement after a defamation lawsuit against the network and Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopolous, saying “That settlement did not buy you peace... you cannot buy this Administration’s favor. For the right price, you can only borrow it. And the price always goes up.”

As for the back and forth between the administration and late night host Jimmy Kimmel, who was suspended for several days last year - Gomez wrote, “The goal was clear: use regulatory pressure to force his removal from the air and send a message to every other broadcaster about the cost of critical coverage."