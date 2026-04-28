FCC Orders Early Review of ABC Broadcast License Renewal

The order was filed today, giving Disney 30 days to comply.

Confirming earlier reports, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has now ordered a review of ABC-owned stations and their broadcast licenses.

What's Happening:

As the New York Times reports, the FCC Media Bureau is ordering The Walt Disney Company, American Broadcasting Company (ABC), and its television subsidiaries to file early license renewal applications for its television stations.

In the filing, the commission notes that it's been investigating Disney and ABC for possibleviolations of the Communications Act of 1934 and the FCC’s rules.

This includes the agency’s prohibition on unlawful discrimination, which points to ABC's diversity and inclusion policies as the reason for the early renewal order.

With this order, ABC is directed to file license renewals for all of its TV stations within 30 days.

That puts the deadline at May 28, 2026.

In a statement obtained by Deadline, Disney stated, "ABC and its stations have a long record of operating in full compliance with FCC rules and serving their local communities with trusted news, emergency information, and public‑interest programming. We are confident that record demonstrates our continued qualifications as licensees under the Communications Act and the First Amendment and are prepared to show that through the appropriate legal channels. Our focus remains, as always, on serving viewers in the local communities where our stations operate."

In the Background: