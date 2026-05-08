ABC Reveals Summer 2026 Premiere Dates for “Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro,” “Press Your Luck” and More
It may be summer, but ABC is keeping you entertained with some returning game shows and one new show.
ABC has revealed its summer schedule for 2026, which includes the return of favorites such as Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and Press Your Luck, as well as the premiere of Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.
What's Happening:
- ABC’s summer schedule has been revealed, which includes premiere dates for Celebrity Family Feud, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Press Your Luck and the new competition series Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro.
- However, before all of that, the summer will kick off with the three-hour primetime concert television special, CMA Fest presented by SoFi, which features can’t-miss collaborations and unforgettable performances from Nashville on Thursday, June 25 – with host and performances to be announced at a later date.
- Celebrity Family Feud and Press Your Luck will return for new seasons on Thursday, July 9, followed by a new season of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire on Wednesday, July 22.
- As previously announced, the latest spinoff series from the hit franchise, Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro, is set to debut Monday, July 13, hosted by Robert Irwin.
- The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One airs live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 15, and will feature some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment.
- A number of throwback movies will be aired on Sunday nights, as is tradition, however not all will be under the Wonderful World of Disney banner this year.
- Movies outside of the banner include:
- The Sandlot
- Sister Act
- Independence Day
- What About Bob?
- Speed
- True Lies
- Cocktail
- Father of the Bride II
- Wonderful World of Disney movies include:
- Moana
- Toy Story 4
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- The Princess Diaries
- The Parent Trap
ABC Summer 2026 Premiere Dates
Thursday, June 25
- 8:00-11:00 p.m. – CMA Fest presented by SoFi (special)
Thursday, July 9
- 8:00-9:01 p.m. – Celebrity Family Feud (Season 12 premiere)
- 9:01-10:02 p.m. – Press Your Luck (Season 7 premiere)
Monday, July 13
- 8:00-9:00 p.m. – Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro (series premiere)
Wednesday, July 15
- 8:00-11:00 p.m. – The 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One (Live on ABC and streaming on ESPN+)
Wednesday, July 22
- 8:00-9:01 p.m. – Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (Season 5 premiere)
More Disney TV News:
- Fans can now stream the first song from the soundtrack of the upcoming Sofia the First: Royal Magic, ahead of its debut on Disney Jr. later this month.
- Hulu is not moving forward with the young adult drama pilot Foster Dade, based on the novel by Nash Jenkins.
- Meet Alice and Steve in the trailer for Hulu's hilarious new comedy series of the same name, set to debut on the streamer next month.
- At long last, the trailer for Dragon Striker has arrived, promising a premiere next month on Disney XD.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now