At Long Last, Trailer for "Dragon Striker" Arrives Ahead of Disney XD Debut

In a world where sports and magic combine, farm boy Key discovers his ultrapowerful natural talent and learns he could be the legendary Dragon Striker. Set at Kal Asterock, an elite school for students who possess extraordinary abilities, Key joins goalkeeper Ssyelle on a scrappy new team to challenge the school champions. As he struggles with the raging dragon inside him and Ssyelle fights to hold her team together, they learn dark secrets of the past and uncover an ancient evil.