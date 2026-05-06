At Long Last, Trailer for "Dragon Striker" Arrives Ahead of Disney XD Debut
The series was originally set to debut back in 2024.
At long last, the trailer for Dragon Striker has arrived, promising a premiere next month on Disney XD.
What's Happening:
- The official trailer for the epic new sports fantasy series from Disney Television Animation, Dragon Striker, was finally revealed today.
- The new series, blending European fantasy with Japanese animation influences, follows an underdog hero's journey brought to life through high-stakes battles, visually stunning action, and an expansive mythology.
- In a world where sports and magic combine, farm boy Key discovers his ultrapowerful natural talent and learns he could be the legendary Dragon Striker. Set at Kal Asterock, an elite school for students who possess extraordinary abilities, Key joins goalkeeper Ssyelle on a scrappy new team to challenge the school champions. As he struggles with the raging dragon inside him and Ssyelle fights to hold her team together, they learn dark secrets of the past and uncover an ancient evil.
- Award-winning Kevin Penkin (Made in Abyss, Star Wars: Visions) is the series composer, with the score recorded in Japan with an 80-piece orchestra.
- The theme song, “Power of the Dragon,” was written and produced by Cash Callaway and performed by Sarah West. The end credits song, “The Very End,” was written and performed by Kieran Rhodes.
- The series is produced by La Chouette Compagnie (Droners, Dreamland) in association with Disney Television Animation.
- All 11 episodes of the series are set to debut on June 9 on Disney XD with a marathon starting at 5:00 PM EDT/PDT, with the episodes streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
- To get ready for the new series, a new series of shorts introducing everyone to the world of Dragon Striker begins rolling out on May 13 on Disney+, Disney XD, and Disney Channel Animation's YouTube page.
The series stars:
- Akshay Kumar (Key)
- Rebecca LaChance (Ssyelle)
- Yeukayi Ushe (Milo)
- Waylon Jacobs (Odward)
- Evanna Lynch (Ameline)
A Long Time Coming:
- Dragon Striker has been in the works for quite some time, with an original debut planned for 2024.
- Set in the world of Asteria, Dragon Striker centers on a high-stakes magical sport called Gorotama—a five-a-side, soccer-like game enhanced with fantastical powers. The story follows Key, a 12-year-old farm boy who dreams of playing Gorotama at the elite school Kal Asterock, despite lacking magical abilities. That changes when he discovers a hidden connection to his late mother, a legendary champion known as the Dragon Striker.
- That kind of lore marks the first return to long-form story telling for a project from Disney Television Animation in a number of years.
- Key’s long-form series journey introduces him to Ssyelle, a gifted player who can slow time and becomes a core part of the newly reformed team known as the Knights. Other teammates include Milo (who controls jelly), Oddward (who can duplicate himself), and the mysterious Ameline (who drains tamas). Standing in their way are rival squads like the Bards, Roses, Shadows, and the fearsome Dragons, led by Key’s new rival, Ragno.
- You can find out what our own Alex Reif thought when he was able to preview the new series at the 2025 Annecy Animation Festival in France.
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