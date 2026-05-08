First Song from "Sofia the First: Royal Magic" Now Available on Streaming Platforms

Fans can even pre-save the full album ahead of its release later this month.

Get ready for the upcoming Disney Jr. series, Sofia the First: Royal Magic, ahead of its debut later this month with the first song from the official soundtrack now available on most major streaming platforms.

What's Happening:

Fans can now listen to the first single from the upcoming Disney Jr. show, Sofia the First: Royal Magic, streaming on most major music platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

The new song, "Time to Shine," features Sofia (Ariel Winter) as she sings about heading to and learning at her new school, while other characters come in and share more about what's going on at the school.

Fans might also notice the scale of the tune, which seems to sound more like a song from a feature film as opposed to short, catchy jaunts that may populate other Disney Jr. fare.

With all the setup and exposition in the song, it serves as a perfect intro to the series which is set to debut later this month.

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You can also listen to the new theme song for the new series as well, with its own catchy electronic beat.

Additionally, fans can also pre-save the full album, which is set for a release on May 29 at the streamer of their choice, with 10 additional tracks (making 12 total) from the new Disney Jr. show.

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Sofia the First: Royal Magic follows Sofia as she attends The Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where she discovers she is the most magical princess in the realm and must learn how to master her powers while making new royal friends.

Sofia the First: Royal Magic premieres Monday, May 25, on Disney Jr. (7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT) and Disney Jr. on Demand, with the first eight episodes available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S. and select international markets the next day, Tuesday, May 26. The series will continue to roll out globally throughout 2026.