ABC Officially Announces "Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro" Spin-Off Competition
Spoiler: It's a dozen dancers singing "I Hope I Get It" each episode.
The Dancing with the Stars franchise is about to expand with the debut of a new reality competition.
What's Happening:
- Today, ABC officially announced that a new show titled Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro would be coming to the network this summer.
- The reality show will feature 12 up-and-coming dancers auditioning to become, well, the next pro on the long-running ballroom series' upcoming season.
- Moreover, in true reality show style, the contestants will all share a house during the process.
- As was rumored, this new series will be hosted by Season 34 celebrity champion Robert Irwin.
- Meanwhile, three-time Mirrorball champion Mark Ballas as well as his mother, Shirley Ballas — also known as “The Queen of Latin” — will serve as judges.
- Other pros from the show's past will pop in as guest mentors and/or judges.
- Details about the said pros as well as the show's contestants will be announced at a later date.
- Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro will debut July 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
- Episodes will also be available the next day on Hulu.
More Dancing with the Stars:
- The arrival of this spin-off comes after Dancing with the Stars saw a revival in popularity during its past season.
- Plus, the annual tour is still underway through May 2.
- Today, the show also revealed the first two contestants for Season 35.
- They include Maura Higgins and Ciara Miller,
- Fans can see them and many more when the show returns to ABC this fall.