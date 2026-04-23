ABC Officially Announces "Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro" Spin-Off Competition

Spoiler: It's a dozen dancers singing "I Hope I Get It" each episode.

The Dancing with the Stars franchise is about to expand with the debut of a new reality competition.

Disney/Maarten De Boer

What's Happening:

  • Today, ABC officially announced that a new show titled Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro would be coming to the network this summer.
  • The reality show will feature 12 up-and-coming dancers auditioning to become, well, the next pro on the long-running ballroom series' upcoming season.
  • Moreover, in true reality show style, the contestants will all share a house during the process.
  • As was rumored, this new series will be hosted by Season 34 celebrity champion Robert Irwin.
  • Meanwhile, three-time Mirrorball champion Mark Ballas as well as his mother, Shirley Ballas — also known as “The Queen of Latin” — will serve as judges.
  • Other pros from the show's past will pop in as guest mentors and/or judges.
  • Details about the said pros as well as the show's contestants will be announced at a later date.
  • Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro will debut July 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
  • Episodes will also be available the next day on Hulu.

More Dancing with the Stars:

  • The arrival of this spin-off comes after Dancing with the Stars saw a revival in popularity during its past season.
  • Plus, the annual tour is still underway through May 2.
  • Today, the show also revealed the first two contestants for Season 35.
  • They include Maura Higgins and Ciara Miller,
  • Fans can see them and many more when the show returns to ABC this fall.
Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
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