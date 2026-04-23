ABC Officially Announces "Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro" Spin-Off Competition

Spoiler: It's a dozen dancers singing "I Hope I Get It" each episode.

The Dancing with the Stars franchise is about to expand with the debut of a new reality competition.

What's Happening:

Today, ABC officially announced that a new show titled Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro would be coming to the network this summer.

The reality show will feature 12 up-and-coming dancers auditioning to become, well, the next pro on the long-running ballroom series' upcoming season.

Moreover, in true reality show style, the contestants will all share a house during the process.

As was rumored, this new series will be hosted by Season 34 celebrity champion Robert Irwin.

Meanwhile, three-time Mirrorball champion Mark Ballas as well as his mother, Shirley Ballas — also known as “The Queen of Latin” — will serve as judges.

Other pros from the show's past will pop in as guest mentors and/or judges.

Details about the said pros as well as the show's contestants will be announced at a later date.

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro will debut July 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Episodes will also be available the next day on Hulu.

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