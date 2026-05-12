New Video of the Song "Time to Shine" From "Sofia the First: Royal Magic" Now Available

The song serves as a great setup to the series.

A new song from the upcoming new series, Sofia the First: Royal Magic, is now available for all to see ahead of the series debut later this month.

What's Happening:

As we get closer to the debut of the new Sofia the First: Royal Magic, we're getting the first music video from the series - the full performance of the song "Time to Shine," as seen in the new series.

The new song, "Time to Shine," features Sofia (Ariel Winter) as she sings about heading to and learning at her new school, while other characters come in and share more about what's going on at the school.

Fans of the original Disney Jr. series may recall Miss Nettles, who is now the teacher at the Charmswell School that Sofia is attending.

Fans might also notice the scale of the tune, which seems to sound more like a song from a feature film or musical theater as opposed to short, catchy jaunts that may populate other Disney Jr. fare.

With all the setup and exposition in the song, it serves as a perfect intro to the series which is set to debut later this month.

Check out the new song in the video below.

Recently, the song debuted in an audio-only format on most major streaming platforms along with the theme song for the new series. You can find those now and pre-save the album ahead of its arrival on May 29.

Sofia the First: Royal Magic follows Sofia as she attends The Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where she discovers she is the most magical princess in the realm and must learn how to master her powers while making new royal friends.

Sofia the First: Royal Magic premieres Monday, May 25, on Disney Jr. (7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT) and Disney Jr. on Demand, with the first eight episodes available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S. and select international markets the next day, Tuesday, May 26. The series will continue to roll out globally throughout 2026.

MouseFanTravel.com Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



