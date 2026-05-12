"Star Wars: Ahsoka" Season 2 Release Period Revealed During 2026 Disney Upfronts

Where will our heroes' (and villains') paths take them next?

It's been nearly three years since the first season of Star Wars: Ahsoka debuted on Disney+, and fans have been anxiously awaiting to hear when the live-action Lucasfilm series will return. Finally, today during Disney's Upfront presentation, we finally learned a general release period for season 2 of the popular show.

What's happening:

Today at Disney's Upfronts in New York City, the company revealed that the second season of Lucasfilm's live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka will debut Early 2027 on the streaming service. Footage from the second season was also shown at the event, along with an appearance by star Rosario Dawson and the lovably homicidal droid Chopper.

on the streaming service. Footage from the second season was also shown at the event, along with an appearance by star Rosario Dawson and the lovably homicidal droid Chopper. Star Wars: Ahsoka debuted in August of 2023 with an eight-episode first season on Disney+. That season has also been officially released on 4K Ultra-HD disc.

The series, which was created by Lucasfilm's President and Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni, stars: Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren David Tennant as Huyang Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger Ivana Sakhno as Shin Hati Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn

Game of Thrones actor Rory McCann has taken over the role of Baylan Skoll from the late actor Ray Stevenson in season 2.

What they're saying:

Rosario Dawson: "It’s truly special seeing all the love from fans out there for Ahsoka and her crew. I can tell you this season, the battles are bigger and the stakes are higher. We cannot wait for you to see."

More Star Wars: Ahsoka News:

Actress Claudia Black bowed out of the show's second season due to pay issues.

A Baylan Skoll lightsaber hilt was released last fall via Disney Store and Disney Parks.

Visitors to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge can also adopt a Loth-Cat from Star Wars: Ahsoka.