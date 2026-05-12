"Avatar: Fire and Ash" Coming to Disney+ This Summer, Date Revealed at Disney Upfronts

It might be shocking to those who flocked to theaters to see the movie in theaters last December, but I'm probably one of the few people left in the world who hasn't seen Avatar: Fire and Ash yet. So it's good news for me (and however many other like me there are) that the film will be making its way to Disney+ this summer.

What's Happening:

As announced today during Disney's 2026 Upfronts presentation in New York City, the 2025 James Cameron film Avatar: Fire and Ash will be arriving on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 24 .

. Avatar: Fire and Ash is a sequel to 2009's Avatar and 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water, both also directed by James Cameron (The Terminator, Aliens, Titanic). The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and more.

Earlier this year, Avatar: Fire and Ash arrived on other forms of home media such as 4K Ultra-HD disc.

A poster for the film's release on Disney+ was also shared.

More Avatar News:

An actress is suing James Cameron and Disney over her likeness allegedly being used in the franchise.

This year Cameron received a Writers Guild award for Screenwriting Achievement.

Avatar: Fight for Pandora is a new card game from Maestro Media.