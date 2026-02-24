Banana Ball Fever: ESPN and Disney+ Expand Savannah Bananas Game Coverage in 2026

ESPN and Disney+ sign a major deal for 25 Banana Ball games.
It will soon be easier than ever to watch the hilarious antics of the Savannah Bananas, as ESPN and Disney+ will soon be presenting more Banana Ball games than ever.

What's Happening:

  • ESPN, Disney+ and the Savannah Bananas have announced a 25-game exclusive package in 2026, with every game streaming on the ESPN App and Disney+ and select games airing across ESPN networks and ABC, beginning February 28.
  • In this, the largest Banana Ball distribution deal to date, more than 15 additional games will air across ESPN networks.
  • A highlight is a first-ever national showcase on ABC from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon – one of the largest Banana Ball events ever staged.
  • Every game will also stream on Disney+ and the ESPN App for fans with Unlimited plan subscriptions.
  • The new agreement more than doubles last year’s 12-game offering and builds on a collaboration that began with the ESPN+ Original series Banana Land and select live game coverage in 2022.
  • If you’re not already familiar, you can catch up quickly with Mack’s Banana Ball 101 primer.

What They're Saying:

  • Brent Colborne, Vice President of ESPN Programming Content & Strategy: “This expanded agreement reflects the incredible growth and fan demand surrounding Banana Ball. From iconic football stadiums to classic ballparks, these events showcase the energy and creativity fans love, delivered with the full reach and flexibility of ESPN, Disney+, and ABC.”

Banana Ball Magic at Disney Parks:

  • The Savanah Bananas will soon be returning to the Disneyland Resort for Savannah Bananas Day on March 26.
  • Be sure to check out our coverage of last year's Savannah Bananas Day – which included the Savannah Bananas’ signature "Hey Baby" performance in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.
  • Then, this summer, the new team Long Beach Coconuts will go up against the Party Animals at Walt Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
  • Banana Ball will also make a special stop near ESPN’s headquarters with a marquee summer event at Dunkin' Park in Hartford, Conn., featuring the Party Animals and Clowns.

ESPN 2026 Banana Ball Schedule  

Date 

Time (ET) 

Game 

Location 

Network 

Sat, Feb. 28

7 p.m.

Tailgaters vs. Bananas

Tallahassee, FL | Doak Campbell Stadium

ESPN Unlimited, Disney+

Sat, Mar. 14

8 p.m.

Party Animals vs. Bananas

New Orleans, LA | Super Dome

ESPN Unlimited, Disney+

Sat, Mar. 28

10 p.m.

Clowns vs. Bananas

Anaheim, CA | Angel Stadium

ESPN Unlimited, Disney+

Sat, Apr. 25

7 p.m.

Party Animals vs. Bananas

Bronx, NY | Yankee Stadium

ESPN Unlimited, Disney+

Sat, May. 2

8 p.m.

Bananas vs. Tailgaters

College Station, TX | Kyle Field (Texas A&M)

ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited

Sat, May. 23

7 p.m.

Tailgaters vs. Bananas

Knoxville, TN | Neyland Stadium (Tennessee)

ESPN Unlimited, Disney+

Fri, May. 29

7 p.m.

Party Animals vs. Coconuts

Orlando, FL | ESPN Wide World of Sports

ESPN Unlimited, Disney+

Sat, Jun. 13

8 p.m.

Bananas vs. Firefighters

Lincoln, NE | Memorial Field (Nebraska)

ESPN Unlimited, Disney+

Fri, Jun. 19

7 p.m.

Bananas vs. Clowns

Cincinnati, OH | Great American Ballpark

ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited

Sat, Jun. 20

7 p.m.

Bananas vs. Clowns

Cincinnati, OH | Great American Ballpark

ESPN Unlimited, Disney+

Sun, Jun. 21

3 p.m.

Bananas vs. Clowns

Cincinnati, OH | Great American Ballpark

ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited

Sat, Jun. 27

8 p.m.

Bananas vs. Party Animals

Eugene, OR | Autzen Stadium (Oregon)

ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited

Sun, Jun. 28

4 p.m.

Bananas vs. Party Animals

Eugene, OR | Autzen Stadium (Oregon)

ABC, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited

Thu, Jul. 23

7 p.m.

Party Animals vs. Clowns

Hartford, CT | Dunkin' Park

ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited

Fri, Jul. 24

8 p.m.

Bananas vs. Firefighters

Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field

ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited

Sat, Jul. 25

5 p.m.

Bananas vs. Firefighters

Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field

ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited

Sun, Jul. 26

4 p.m.

Bananas vs. Firefighters

Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field

ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited

Fri, Jul. 31

9 p.m.

Tailgaters vs. Party Animals

Boise, ID | Albertson Stadium (Boise State)

ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited

Sat, Aug. 1

8 p.m.

Tailgaters vs. Party Animals

Boise, ID | Albertson Stadium (Boise State)

ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited

Fri, Aug. 7

8 p.m.

Bananas vs. Coconuts

Minneapolis, MN | Target Field

ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited

Sat, Aug. 8

8 p.m.

Bananas vs. Coconuts

Minneapolis, MN | Target Field

ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited

Sat, Aug. 15

8 p.m.

Clowns vs. Bananas

Denver, CO | Coors Field

ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited

Fri, Aug. 21

8 p.m.

Coconuts vs. Bananas

St. Louis, MO | Busch Stadium

ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited

Sat, Aug. 22

8 p.m.

Coconuts vs. Bananas

St. Louis, MO | Busch Stadium

ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited

Sat, Aug. 29

7 p.m.

Bananas vs. Coconuts

Foxboro, MA | Gillette Stadium

ESPN Unlimited, Disney+

