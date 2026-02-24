Banana Ball Fever: ESPN and Disney+ Expand Savannah Bananas Game Coverage in 2026

It will soon be easier than ever to watch the hilarious antics of the Savannah Bananas, as ESPN and Disney+ will soon be presenting more Banana Ball games than ever.

What's Happening:

ESPN, Disney+ and the Savannah Bananas have announced a 25-game exclusive package in 2026, with every game streaming on the ESPN App and Disney+ and select games airing across ESPN networks and ABC, beginning February 28.

In this, the largest Banana Ball distribution deal to date, more than 15 additional games will air across ESPN networks.

A highlight is a first-ever national showcase on ABC from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon – one of the largest Banana Ball events ever staged.

Every game will also stream on Disney+ and the ESPN App for fans with Unlimited plan subscriptions.

The new agreement more than doubles last year’s 12-game offering and builds on a collaboration that began with the ESPN+ Original series Banana Land and select live game coverage in 2022.

What They're Saying:

Brent Colborne, Vice President of ESPN Programming Content & Strategy: “This expanded agreement reflects the incredible growth and fan demand surrounding Banana Ball. From iconic football stadiums to classic ballparks, these events showcase the energy and creativity fans love, delivered with the full reach and flexibility of ESPN, Disney+, and ABC.”

Banana Ball Magic at Disney Parks:

The Savanah Bananas will soon be returning to the Disneyland Resort for Savannah Bananas Day on March 26.

Be sure to check out our coverage of last year's Savannah Bananas Day – which included the Savannah Bananas’ signature "Hey Baby" performance in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Then, this summer, the new team Long Beach Coconuts will go up against the Party Animals at Walt Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Banana Ball will also make a special stop near ESPN’s headquarters with a marquee summer event at Dunkin' Park in Hartford, Conn., featuring the Party Animals and Clowns.

ESPN 2026 Banana Ball Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Location Network Sat, Feb. 28 7 p.m. Tailgaters vs. Bananas Tallahassee, FL | Doak Campbell Stadium ESPN Unlimited, Disney+ Sat, Mar. 14 8 p.m. Party Animals vs. Bananas New Orleans, LA | Super Dome ESPN Unlimited, Disney+ Sat, Mar. 28 10 p.m. Clowns vs. Bananas Anaheim, CA | Angel Stadium ESPN Unlimited, Disney+ Sat, Apr. 25 7 p.m. Party Animals vs. Bananas Bronx, NY | Yankee Stadium ESPN Unlimited, Disney+ Sat, May. 2 8 p.m. Bananas vs. Tailgaters College Station, TX | Kyle Field (Texas A&M) ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Sat, May. 23 7 p.m. Tailgaters vs. Bananas Knoxville, TN | Neyland Stadium (Tennessee) ESPN Unlimited, Disney+ Fri, May. 29 7 p.m. Party Animals vs. Coconuts Orlando, FL | ESPN Wide World of Sports ESPN Unlimited, Disney+ Sat, Jun. 13 8 p.m. Bananas vs. Firefighters Lincoln, NE | Memorial Field (Nebraska) ESPN Unlimited, Disney+ Fri, Jun. 19 7 p.m. Bananas vs. Clowns Cincinnati, OH | Great American Ballpark ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Sat, Jun. 20 7 p.m. Bananas vs. Clowns Cincinnati, OH | Great American Ballpark ESPN Unlimited, Disney+ Sun, Jun. 21 3 p.m. Bananas vs. Clowns Cincinnati, OH | Great American Ballpark ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Sat, Jun. 27 8 p.m. Bananas vs. Party Animals Eugene, OR | Autzen Stadium (Oregon) ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Sun, Jun. 28 4 p.m. Bananas vs. Party Animals Eugene, OR | Autzen Stadium (Oregon) ABC, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Thu, Jul. 23 7 p.m. Party Animals vs. Clowns Hartford, CT | Dunkin' Park ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Fri, Jul. 24 8 p.m. Bananas vs. Firefighters Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Sat, Jul. 25 5 p.m. Bananas vs. Firefighters Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Sun, Jul. 26 4 p.m. Bananas vs. Firefighters Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Fri, Jul. 31 9 p.m. Tailgaters vs. Party Animals Boise, ID | Albertson Stadium (Boise State) ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Sat, Aug. 1 8 p.m. Tailgaters vs. Party Animals Boise, ID | Albertson Stadium (Boise State) ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Fri, Aug. 7 8 p.m. Bananas vs. Coconuts Minneapolis, MN | Target Field ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Sat, Aug. 8 8 p.m. Bananas vs. Coconuts Minneapolis, MN | Target Field ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Sat, Aug. 15 8 p.m. Clowns vs. Bananas Denver, CO | Coors Field ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Fri, Aug. 21 8 p.m. Coconuts vs. Bananas St. Louis, MO | Busch Stadium ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Sat, Aug. 22 8 p.m. Coconuts vs. Bananas St. Louis, MO | Busch Stadium ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited Sat, Aug. 29 7 p.m. Bananas vs. Coconuts Foxboro, MA | Gillette Stadium ESPN Unlimited, Disney+