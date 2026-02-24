Banana Ball Fever: ESPN and Disney+ Expand Savannah Bananas Game Coverage in 2026
It will soon be easier than ever to watch the hilarious antics of the Savannah Bananas, as ESPN and Disney+ will soon be presenting more Banana Ball games than ever.
What's Happening:
- ESPN, Disney+ and the Savannah Bananas have announced a 25-game exclusive package in 2026, with every game streaming on the ESPN App and Disney+ and select games airing across ESPN networks and ABC, beginning February 28.
- In this, the largest Banana Ball distribution deal to date, more than 15 additional games will air across ESPN networks.
- A highlight is a first-ever national showcase on ABC from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon – one of the largest Banana Ball events ever staged.
- Every game will also stream on Disney+ and the ESPN App for fans with Unlimited plan subscriptions.
- The new agreement more than doubles last year’s 12-game offering and builds on a collaboration that began with the ESPN+ Original series Banana Land and select live game coverage in 2022.
- If you’re not already familiar, you can catch up quickly with Mack’s Banana Ball 101 primer.
What They're Saying:
- Brent Colborne, Vice President of ESPN Programming Content & Strategy: “This expanded agreement reflects the incredible growth and fan demand surrounding Banana Ball. From iconic football stadiums to classic ballparks, these events showcase the energy and creativity fans love, delivered with the full reach and flexibility of ESPN, Disney+, and ABC.”
Banana Ball Magic at Disney Parks:
- The Savanah Bananas will soon be returning to the Disneyland Resort for Savannah Bananas Day on March 26.
- Be sure to check out our coverage of last year's Savannah Bananas Day – which included the Savannah Bananas’ signature "Hey Baby" performance in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.
- Then, this summer, the new team Long Beach Coconuts will go up against the Party Animals at Walt Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
- Banana Ball will also make a special stop near ESPN’s headquarters with a marquee summer event at Dunkin' Park in Hartford, Conn., featuring the Party Animals and Clowns.
ESPN 2026 Banana Ball Schedule
Date
Time (ET)
Game
Location
Network
Sat, Feb. 28
7 p.m.
Tailgaters vs. Bananas
Tallahassee, FL | Doak Campbell Stadium
ESPN Unlimited, Disney+
Sat, Mar. 14
8 p.m.
Party Animals vs. Bananas
New Orleans, LA | Super Dome
ESPN Unlimited, Disney+
Sat, Mar. 28
10 p.m.
Clowns vs. Bananas
Anaheim, CA | Angel Stadium
ESPN Unlimited, Disney+
Sat, Apr. 25
7 p.m.
Party Animals vs. Bananas
Bronx, NY | Yankee Stadium
ESPN Unlimited, Disney+
Sat, May. 2
8 p.m.
Bananas vs. Tailgaters
College Station, TX | Kyle Field (Texas A&M)
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Sat, May. 23
7 p.m.
Tailgaters vs. Bananas
Knoxville, TN | Neyland Stadium (Tennessee)
ESPN Unlimited, Disney+
Fri, May. 29
7 p.m.
Party Animals vs. Coconuts
Orlando, FL | ESPN Wide World of Sports
ESPN Unlimited, Disney+
Sat, Jun. 13
8 p.m.
Bananas vs. Firefighters
Lincoln, NE | Memorial Field (Nebraska)
ESPN Unlimited, Disney+
Fri, Jun. 19
7 p.m.
Bananas vs. Clowns
Cincinnati, OH | Great American Ballpark
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Sat, Jun. 20
7 p.m.
Bananas vs. Clowns
Cincinnati, OH | Great American Ballpark
ESPN Unlimited, Disney+
Sun, Jun. 21
3 p.m.
Bananas vs. Clowns
Cincinnati, OH | Great American Ballpark
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Sat, Jun. 27
8 p.m.
Bananas vs. Party Animals
Eugene, OR | Autzen Stadium (Oregon)
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Sun, Jun. 28
4 p.m.
Bananas vs. Party Animals
Eugene, OR | Autzen Stadium (Oregon)
ABC, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Thu, Jul. 23
7 p.m.
Party Animals vs. Clowns
Hartford, CT | Dunkin' Park
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Fri, Jul. 24
8 p.m.
Bananas vs. Firefighters
Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Sat, Jul. 25
5 p.m.
Bananas vs. Firefighters
Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Sun, Jul. 26
4 p.m.
Bananas vs. Firefighters
Chicago, IL | Wrigley Field
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Fri, Jul. 31
9 p.m.
Tailgaters vs. Party Animals
Boise, ID | Albertson Stadium (Boise State)
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Sat, Aug. 1
8 p.m.
Tailgaters vs. Party Animals
Boise, ID | Albertson Stadium (Boise State)
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Fri, Aug. 7
8 p.m.
Bananas vs. Coconuts
Minneapolis, MN | Target Field
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Sat, Aug. 8
8 p.m.
Bananas vs. Coconuts
Minneapolis, MN | Target Field
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Sat, Aug. 15
8 p.m.
Clowns vs. Bananas
Denver, CO | Coors Field
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Fri, Aug. 21
8 p.m.
Coconuts vs. Bananas
St. Louis, MO | Busch Stadium
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Sat, Aug. 22
8 p.m.
Coconuts vs. Bananas
St. Louis, MO | Busch Stadium
ESPN2, Disney+, ESPN Unlimited
Sat, Aug. 29
7 p.m.
Bananas vs. Coconuts
Foxboro, MA | Gillette Stadium
ESPN Unlimited, Disney+