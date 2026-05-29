Early Bird Gets the Pin: Disney Springs Modifies Parking Procedures for Merchandise Events
There's now a specific time when guests will begin to be let into the parking garages at Disney Springs.
Disney Springs is changing its parking procedures for merchandise release days to better accommodate the immense crowds that descend for such releases.
What's Happening:
- Disney Springs parking garages and rideshare loops will now open to guests at 7 a.m. on special merchandise event days, including every Tuesday for new pin releases.
- Any vehicles arriving before this time on event days will be asked to depart and return at 7 a.m., including rideshare.
- Previously, there was no set time for when the parking garages would open, so this adds some welcome stability for frequenters of pin releases.
- Speaking of said pin releases, if you're looking to get the latest releases every Tuesday, you'll want to park in Lime Garage, as wristbands will only be handed out there.
- If you haven’t experienced the crowds these releases attract, then take a look at the video below to get a better idea.
More Walt Disney World News:
- A little extra bit of character has been added to the entryway of the recently resigned four holes at Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course, known as "Grumpy's Gauntlet."
- As the Banana Ball comes to Walt Disney World, the two teams playing in the game explored the some of the fun the resort has to offer.
- Walt Disney World has announced some major updates to Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress — and when the current version will close to make way for the refresh.
- Disney has shared a few more details about the upcoming Magic of Disney Animation, along with a character-filled map of the attraction layout.
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