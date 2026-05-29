Early Bird Gets the Pin: Disney Springs Modifies Parking Procedures for Merchandise Events

There's now a specific time when guests will begin to be let into the parking garages at Disney Springs.

Disney Springs is changing its parking procedures for merchandise release days to better accommodate the immense crowds that descend for such releases.

What's Happening:

  • Disney Springs parking garages and rideshare loops will now open to guests at 7 a.m. on special merchandise event days, including every Tuesday for new pin releases.
  • Any vehicles arriving before this time on event days will be asked to depart and return at 7 a.m., including rideshare.
  • Previously, there was no set time for when the parking garages would open, so this adds some welcome stability for frequenters of pin releases.
  • Speaking of said pin releases, if you're looking to get the latest releases every Tuesday, you'll want to park in Lime Garage, as wristbands will only be handed out there.
  • If you haven’t experienced the crowds these releases attract, then take a look at the video below to get a better idea.

@magicallyrhi

I tried one more time this month after seeing that Disney Springs had updated their procedures. No running, wristbands blah blah blah. I got here 20 minutes earlier than last month and was yet 100 people further back. The wristbands got into the 700s even though we all knew they didn’t have the stock for that. They opened the parking garage between 6 and 7 a.m. which isn’t openly said anywhere but that’s when the first people got in line. Needless to say I’m done. The amount of time and stress that goes into these drops is ridiculous. I will just trade for what I want. #disney #disneypintrading #disneypins #disneypindrop

♬ Dr Rick Trager Chase Theme - K Crew

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