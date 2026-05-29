Early Bird Gets the Pin: Disney Springs Modifies Parking Procedures for Merchandise Events

I tried one more time this month after seeing that Disney Springs had updated their procedures. No running, wristbands blah blah blah. I got here 20 minutes earlier than last month and was yet 100 people further back. The wristbands got into the 700s even though we all knew they didn’t have the stock for that. They opened the parking garage between 6 and 7 a.m. which isn’t openly said anywhere but that’s when the first people got in line. Needless to say I’m done. The amount of time and stress that goes into these drops is ridiculous. I will just trade for what I want. #disney #disneypintrading #disneypins #disneypindrop