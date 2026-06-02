Cool Kids' Summer Brings Delicious New Snacks and Drinks Under $10 to Walt Disney World

From Bluey-inspired frozen drinks to Toy Story-themed treats and Goofy-approved snacks, families can enjoy a variety of affordable summer bites across Walt Disney World.

Summer at Walt Disney World is heating up, and Disney is making sure families have plenty of delicious ways to cool down. As part of the new Cool Kids’ Summer celebration, guests can discover a lineup of limited-time treats, refreshing beverages, and savory snacks under $10 designed to keep the fun going between dance parties, character encounters, and theme park adventures.

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Whether you're joining Jessie and her Toy Story friends at Magic Kingdom, exploring Disney’s Animal Kingdom with Bluey, or splashing through Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, these budget-friendly offerings deliver plenty of flavor without breaking the bank. Best of all, every featured item comes in at under $10, making them perfect additions to a family day at Walt Disney World.

One of the standout additions can be found at Auntie Gravity's Galactic Goodies in Magic Kingdom. Inspired by the world of Buzz Lightyear and Emperor Zurg, the new Zurg Overload Shake combines vanilla shake goodness with a cherry-coated cup, marshmallow whipped cream, colorful sprinkles, and a chocolate topper. It’s a treat that looks almost as impressive as it tastes.

For guests looking for something lighter and extra refreshing, the Space Ranger Float offers a vibrant combination of DOLE Whip Lime and vanilla soft serve mixed with Sprite and green apple pearls. The citrus-forward flavors make it a perfect summer cooldown option while exploring Tomorrowland.

Over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Bluey fans can celebrate the beloved animated series with two new frozen beverages. Bluey’s Berry Lemonade, available at both Eight Spoon Café and Pizzafari, blends Frozen Minute Maid Lemonade with blueberry, blackberry, strawberry, and raspberry flavors for a colorful drink packed with fruity goodness.

Guests can also sip on the Wackadoo Fruit Freeze, another playful Bluey-inspired beverage featuring frozen fruit punch and fresh fruit garnish. Inspired by Bluey’s famous fruit salad, this frozen drink brings a taste of summer with every sip.

EPCOT is also getting in on the seasonal fun with the return of a fan-favorite. Available at GRAB-N-GOOF, Goofy’s Gone Fishing combines blue raspberry lemonade with strawberry-filled popping pearls and gummy fish or shark candies. It's part beverage, part snack, and entirely Goofy.

Those with a sweet tooth will find several new desserts worth seeking out. At Pizzafari, the Fairy Bread Cake takes inspiration from the classic Australian party treat. The vanilla birthday cake is dipped in white chocolate, covered in rainbow sprinkles, and served with raspberry dipping sauce for a colorful and playful dessert.

Meanwhile, EPCOT’s GRAB-N-GOOF location offers the Gawrsh! Worms Everywhere Cake, a chocolate lover’s dream featuring rich chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, cookies and cream pieces, and gummy worms throughout.

Savory snack fans won’t be left out either. The new Chicken Goof-ups feature Just Bare® Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites paired with fried cheese curds and a signature Goofy Sauce for dipping. The combination creates an indulgent snack that’s easy to share.

Another standout option is the Goof Troop Mac Snack, which serves up crispy fried macaroni and cheese bites alongside marinara sauce. It's comfort food with a fun Disney twist and a great option for guests looking for something more substantial between meals.

Of course, families looking for familiar favorites can still find classic theme park staples throughout Walt Disney World, including pizza, macaroni and cheese, chicken strips, fries, and fresh fruit. Guests can also pick up a Cool Kids’ Summer map throughout the parks to discover even more participating locations and seasonal offerings.

The new food and beverage lineup is just one part of the larger Cool Kids’ Summer celebration taking place across Walt Disney World Resort. Combined with special entertainment, character experiences, and family-friendly activities, these limited-time snacks offer another fun way for guests to create unforgettable summer memories during their visit.

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