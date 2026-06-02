Weird Al Yankovic Caught Hanging Around Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets in New Video
And we learn a bit of Fozzie and Weird Al lore!
Weird Al Yankovic himself was caught hanging around outside the new Rock 'N' Roller Coaster starring The Muppets at Disney's Hollywood Studios in a new video shared by Disney Parks.
What's Happening:
- Cool Kids' Summer is in full swing at Walt Disney World, and as part of the fun we saw the grand opening of Rock 'N' Roller Coaster starring The Muppets.
- Throughout the new attraction - like any good Muppet project - there are plenty of celebrity cameos, including none other than Weird Al Yankovic.
- In a new video shared by Disney Parks, we catch up with Weird Al as he is hanging out in the courtyard outside the attraction, as a fan hands him a rather-dated photo of himself alongside Fozzie Bear.
- He shares that this was when he first met Fozzie, before we go for a ride with the iconic parody singer aboard the new attraction.
- Check it all out in the video below.
- In the newly-rethemed attraction, The Muppets are taking over G-Force Records and offering guests a VIP tour of the studio. Scooter’s real estate tycoon uncle and owner of the Muppet Theatre, J.P. Grosse helped the gang land their new digs, where they plan to create new Muppet-tastic music.
- Scooter appears in Audio-Animatronic form in the attraction’s pre-show with a number of Penguin sound engineers. In an attempt to get the band to their dedicated fans, Scooter will need to figure out a way to get the band to their gig on time. With the help of Muppet Labs, their super fast limousine will take guests on a thrilling journey through Hollywood. Featuring the iconic SoCal icons from the original attractions with a Muppet twist, the adventure will be soundtracked by Electric Mayhem’s biggest hits.
- Fans will also see a "livestream" of Muppets and celebrity guests featured in the queue of the attraction, including Weird Al. You can catch that whole loop in our video below.
- To go for a ride on Rock 'N' Roller Coaster starring The Muppets for yourself at Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
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