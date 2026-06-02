runDisney Reveals Delay in Registration Process for 2027 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend

Runners woke up to register for the upcoming 2027 runDisney Disney Princess Half Marathon event in 2027, but new updates reveal that the general public registration of the event has been delayed.

What's Happening:

Devotees may recall that registration for the 2027 runDisney Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend was slated to open to the general public today, June 2, 2026.

Unfortunately, that was not the case, as runDisney has shared on social media that registration will not be taking place today.

While runDisney acknowledged that there are plenty of participants eager to register today and apologized for the delay, they gave no reason or explanation for the delay.

runDisney also plans to share an update on their social accounts by 8:00 PM ET today, June 2, 2026.

This is a developing story, be sure to stay tuned to this page at Laughing Place for additional information as it comes in.

The Event: