Disney Parks "Bluey" Collection Comes to Disney Store

Grab your dollarbucks! It's time to go shopping!

Earlier this year, Disney’s collaboration with the animated kids series, Bluey, was further explored with a clothing collection debuting at the Disney Parks. Now select styles are available online at Disney Store. So get your dollarbucks out, folks, it’s time to go shopping!

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What’s Happening:

We love seeing Bluey and Bingo at the Disney Parks, and we love that the sisters are featured on Disneyland and Walt Disney World-branded apparel, too.

If you haven’t had the chance to get to either resort to check out the Bluey-themed experiences or shop the merchandise, you can now do so from the comfort of home!

Announced this Spring, Disney’s Bluey collection is now available at Disney Store with styles for the whole family, but mostly for kids.

The lineup includes: Rain Jacket Baseball Cap Hoodies T-Shirts

The Bluey Disney Parks Collection is available now at Disney Store and price range from $26.99 to $69.99.

Bluey and Bingo Pullover Sweatshirt for Kids – Walt Disney World | Disney Store

Bluey Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Disneyland | Disney Store

Bluey T-Shirt for Kids – Disneyland | Disney Store

Bluey Pullover Hoodie for Adults – Walt Disney World | Disney Store

Bluey and Bingo Pullover Sweatshirt for Kids – Disneyland | Disney Store

Bluey T-Shirt for Kids – Walt Disney World | Disney Store

Bluey Disney Parks Half-Zip Packable Hooded Rain Jacket for Kids | Disney Store

Bluey Baseball Cap for Kids – Disneyland | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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