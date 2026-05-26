Photos: Bluey Merchandise Arrives at Animal Kingdom's Conservation Station Shop

It's Bluey's world and we're just living in it.

Bluey has officially arrived at Animal Kingdom, and so has another place to get merch for the beloved character, at her new neck of the woods at Conservation Station.

Yesterday, we showed you photos of the new Bluey collection you can find at Animal Kingdom's Island Mercantile store. Now, with Bluey’s Wild World officially open today in the Conservation Station area of the Walt Disney World park, there is also an additional store to get your Bluey items.

Not surprisingly, much of the merch is the same as what can be currently found at Island Mercantile.

Walt Disney World | Bluey Castle Youth Tee($29.99)

Disney Parks | Chili Adult Tee ($39.99)

Walt Disney World | Bluey Walt Disney World Youth Tee ($24.99)

Walt Disney World | Bluey Walt Disney World Tie Dye Tee ($36.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Hoodie ($64.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Youth Windbreaker ($44.99)

Bluey Youth Tee ($29.99)

Walt Disney World | Bluey and Bingo Youth Sweatshirt ($44.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Baseball Hat ($26.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Bucket Hat ($22.99)

Bluey Plush ($19.99)

Bingo Plush ($19.99)

Bluey Studio Collection Figurines ($14.99)

Bluey Mashems Series 3 Blindbox ($6.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey Pin Set ($44.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey and Bingo Pin ($14.99)

Disney Parks | Bluey Walt Disney World Pin Lanyards ($14.99/ each)

Not a Bluey Character, but a Cute Kangaroo Plush along With Her Baby!

Bluey's Kingdom:

With Bluey about as popular as you can get with young children, guests will need to join a virtual queue in order to get on the train to Conservation Station and experience the new attraction at Animal Kingdom.

The arrival of Australian native Bluey brings with her new animals at Conservation Station's Jumpin' Junction, where Australian wallabies and kangaroo will appear soon - hence the kangaroo plush seen above.