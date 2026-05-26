Bluey's Big Debut: Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station Officially Opens
Ooo, Bluey, Bluey, it's a wild world.
The time has finally come! Bluey and Bingo (from the immensely popular series Bluey) have arrived at Walt Disney World.
What's Happening:
- Today, Bluey's Wild World officially debuts at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- The new offering is found at the Conservation Station — which you may recall requires a train ride to reach.
- In turn, as previously announced, guests will need to join a virtual queue in order to experience the attraction.
- According to our in-park reporter Tony, the 7 a.m. virtual queue drop filled up near-instantly. Another drop is set for 10 a.m. ET.
- One reason why passes may be going so quickly is because, according to the app, showtimes end at 3:45 p.m.
- Guests lucky enough to get a boarding pass can keep an eye on which groups are being called either in the app or on a digital sign near the Wildlife Express to Conservation Station entrance.
- Elsewhere, the new attraction has been added to Disney's Animal Kingdom park maps.
- The description for Bluey's Wild World at Conservation Station reads. "Dance and play with Bluey and Bingo! Join in the fun with some of Bluey's favorite animal-related games."
- Although today is the official opening of the experience, a soft opening was offered yesterday.
- You can check out our video from that preview below:
- Stay tuned for more from Bluey's Wild World's opening day.
More at Walt Disney World's Cool Kids' Summer:
- Bluey's Wild World is just one of several new offerings debuting at Walt Disney World today.
- Over at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is now open.
- Meanwhile, EPCOT is premiering its new Soarin' film Soarin' Across America.
- And, throughout all four Walt Disney World theme parks, guests can experience special offerings as part of Cool Kids' Summer.
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