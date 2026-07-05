Video: EPCOT's German Freestyle Soccer Duo Brings Football Fun to Walt Disney World

Now is a great time to check out the offering as the World Cup takes over!
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Soccer fans visiting Walt Disney World can enjoy a returning entertainment offering full of football tricks and fun. 

What’s Happening:

  • Right now, the world is fully engrossed in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and guests at Walt Disney World don’t have to miss out on the soccer celebrations. 
  • Over at EPCOT’s Germany Pavilion, the entertainment offering, called the Freestyle Soccer Duo, brings impressive football tricks to the World Showcase. 

  • After debuting last summer, the Freestyle Soccer Duo has become a popular live entertainment offering at EPCOT's Germany Pavilion.
  • The show features talented freestyle football performers who combine athleticism, creativity, and audience interaction.
  • During our recent visit, we saw Patrick Baurer and Samu Weller take the stage, impressing guests with their incredible freestyle soccer skills.

  • Their routine included advanced juggling techniques using their feet, knees, chest, shoulders, and head.
  • The pair also performed intricate ground moves while sitting and lying down, demonstrating exceptional coordination and control.
  • But you don't just hear about it, we captured the whole thing!
  • Enjoy a full performance of EPCOT’s German Freestyle Soccer Duo!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cwZQtQmEUF8

  • For those looking to head to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
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