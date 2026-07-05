Video: EPCOT's German Freestyle Soccer Duo Brings Football Fun to Walt Disney World

Now is a great time to check out the offering as the World Cup takes over!

Soccer fans visiting Walt Disney World can enjoy a returning entertainment offering full of football tricks and fun.

What’s Happening:

Right now, the world is fully engrossed in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and guests at Walt Disney World don’t have to miss out on the soccer celebrations.

Over at EPCOT’s Germany Pavilion, the entertainment offering, called the Freestyle Soccer Duo, brings impressive football tricks to the World Showcase.

After debuting last summer, the Freestyle Soccer Duo has become a popular live entertainment offering at EPCOT's Germany Pavilion.

The show features talented freestyle football performers who combine athleticism, creativity, and audience interaction.

During our recent visit, we saw Patrick Baurer and Samu Weller take the stage, impressing guests with their incredible freestyle soccer skills.

Their routine included advanced juggling techniques using their feet, knees, chest, shoulders, and head.

The pair also performed intricate ground moves while sitting and lying down, demonstrating exceptional coordination and control.

But you don't just hear about it, we captured the whole thing!

Enjoy a full performance of EPCOT’s German Freestyle Soccer Duo!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cwZQtQmEUF8

For those looking to head to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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