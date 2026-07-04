First-Ever Behind-the-Scenes Look at EPCOT's Voices of Liberty Debuts for America's 250th
The new feature includes rare backstage access, rehearsal footage, and personal stories from current and former Voices of Liberty performers.
This July 4th, as America marks its 250th anniversary, Disney is sharing a look at one of their most iconic American traditions: the Voices of Liberty.
What's Happening:
- For generations of EPCOT guests, the Voices of Liberty have been a beloved American tradition at Walt Disney World.
- In honor of America's 250th anniversary, Disney is offering a first-ever behind-the-scenes look at the acclaimed a cappella ensemble.
- Current cast members and former performers share the history, legacy, and personal stories that have shaped one of EPCOT's most iconic entertainment offerings.
- The nearly 30-minute-long video includes rehearsal footage, rare backstage access, and never-before-shared memories from singers who have performed beneath the rotunda inside The American Adventure.
- Through heartfelt interviews, performers reflect on the friendships, milestones, and unforgettable moments that have defined their time with the Voices of Liberty.
- Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering the group for the first time, the special celebrates the passion, harmony, and dedication that continue to make Voices of Liberty a highlight of the EPCOT experience.
Celebrating America 250 at Disney Parks:
- The U.S. Air Force Reserve's 920th Rescue Wing from Patrick Space Force Base performed a ceremonial flyover at Walt Disney World on July 4th.
- The skies lit up last night above Walt Disney World as "Disney's Celebrate America" launched the crowds into a celebratory weekend.
- The United States Army’s Jazz Ambassadors visited Disney California Adventure for several musical performances.
- Soarin' Across America made its west coast debut at Disney California Adventure just in time for the holiday.
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