Video: US Navy's Jazz Ambassadors Perform at Disney California Adventure for America 250

The Jazz Ambassadors delighted guests with three performances for their one day appearance.

As part of Disneyland’s America 250 celebration, the United States Army’s Jazz Ambassadors visited Disney California Adventure for several musical performances.

What’s Happening:

We are just a few days away from America’s big semi-quincentennial, and the patriotic fun has already begun at Disneyland Resort.

As part of the festivities, the United States Army’s Jazz Ambassadors hit Disney California Adventure’s Pixar Pier for a public performance.

Performing several times today, the Jazz Ambassadors brought some of America’s most popular tunes to life for this one day only celebration!

Of course, Laughing Place was in attendance for one of the approximately half an hour long performances!

Check out the full performance below!

Other America 250 Happenings:

Also kicking off today is Soarin’ Across America, a new version of the popular hang gliding attraction that takes guests over some of the United States’ most iconic locations.

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