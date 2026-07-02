Disney California Adventure Debuts Its Version of New Soarin' Across America Shirt

A perfect way to celebrate the new attraction and the nation's milestone birthday.

A new shirt now available at Disney California Adventure is perfect for patriotic visitors and fans of Soarin'.

What's Happening:

  • Today, July 2, Soarin' Across America officially made its west coast debut at the Disneyland Resort.
  • The third iteration of the popular attraction takes guests across various American landmarks and scenery – from the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore, to the Hollywood sign and the bayous of Louisana.
  • Just in time for the July 4th holiday, Soarin' fans can pick up a new Soarin' Across America shirt across the way at Humphrey's Service & Supplies.
  • The shirt, which retails for $34.99, features the attraction poster alongside the Disney California Adventure logo.

  • If the shirt looks familiar, you may have seen the exact same shirt available at EPCOT, just with that park's logo instead.

  • Just across the way, outside of Soarin' Across America, guests can pose with a Disney Celebrates America 250 sign.

  • In addition to the new film, Soarin' also has some new patriotic decor inside and out, plus some new posters in the exit hallway.
  • Be sure to check out our full POV of the attraction below, plus you can read my review for my thoughts on this latest version of Soarin'.

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Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino