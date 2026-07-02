Disney California Adventure Debuts Its Version of New Soarin' Across America Shirt
A perfect way to celebrate the new attraction and the nation's milestone birthday.
A new shirt now available at Disney California Adventure is perfect for patriotic visitors and fans of Soarin'.
What's Happening:
- Today, July 2, Soarin' Across America officially made its west coast debut at the Disneyland Resort.
- The third iteration of the popular attraction takes guests across various American landmarks and scenery – from the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore, to the Hollywood sign and the bayous of Louisana.
- Just in time for the July 4th holiday, Soarin' fans can pick up a new Soarin' Across America shirt across the way at Humphrey's Service & Supplies.
- The shirt, which retails for $34.99, features the attraction poster alongside the Disney California Adventure logo.
- If the shirt looks familiar, you may have seen the exact same shirt available at EPCOT, just with that park's logo instead.
- Just across the way, outside of Soarin' Across America, guests can pose with a Disney Celebrates America 250 sign.
- In addition to the new film, Soarin' also has some new patriotic decor inside and out, plus some new posters in the exit hallway.
- Be sure to check out our full POV of the attraction below, plus you can read my review for my thoughts on this latest version of Soarin'.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- A brand-new Tomorrowland-inspired merchandise collection has officially arrived, celebrating the land's retro-futuristic aesthetic.
- Disney apps are getting a major upgrade! Spanish translations are now rolling out in the Disneyland & My Disney Experience apps.
- Disneyland has unveiled a brand-new limited-time ticket offer that makes evening visits more affordable and accessible than ever!
- A big new Haunted Mansion collection on its way to Disney Store next week, along with a Limited Edition Werecat Lady doll.
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