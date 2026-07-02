Photos: New Tomorrowland Merchandise Collection Lands at Disneyland Resort

A fresh collection of Tomorrowland-inspired apparel, ear headbands, and accessories is now available at The Star Trader in Disneyland Park.

Tomorrowland fans have even more reasons to visit The Star Trader during their next trip to Disneyland Resort. A brand-new Tomorrowland-inspired merchandise collection has officially arrived, celebrating the land's retro-futuristic aesthetic with a variety of apparel, accessories, and wearable collectibles.

Whether you're looking to refresh your Disney Parks wardrobe or add a futuristic touch to your accessories, the new collection offers something for fans of Tomorrowland's iconic look and optimistic vision of the future. The collection is now available at The Star Trader in Tomorrowland and features a range of merchandise inspired by the land's sleek design and classic Disney Parks style. Guests can browse new apparel, stylish ear headbands, and a variety of coordinating accessories designed to showcase their love for one of Disneyland's original themed lands. The collection includes:

Tomorrowland Crewneck Sweatshirt - $59.99

Tomorrowland Space Mountain T-Shirt - $36.99

Tomorrowland Open Edition Pin - $14.99

Tomorrowland Space Mountain Magnet - $14.99

Tomorrowland Ear Headband - $36.99

If you're planning a visit to Disneyland Resort soon, be sure to stop by The Star Trader to check out the new Tomorrowland collection before popular items sell out!

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