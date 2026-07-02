Photos: Soarin' Across America Debuts at Disney California Adventure with Patriotic New Decor

Disneyland Resort celebrates America's 250th anniversary with a new Soarin' film and festive new enhancements throughout the attraction.

The skies over Disney California Adventure are feeling a little more patriotic today. As part of Disneyland Resort's celebration of America's 250th anniversary, Soarin' Across America has officially debuted at the park, bringing a brand new flight experience along with a variety of new decorative touches that further immerse guests in the attraction's cross-country adventure.

While longtime fans will be excited to once again soar above some of America's most iconic landscapes, they'll also notice that the experience begins well before boarding the attraction. Upon arriving at Grizzly Peak Airfield, guests are welcomed by a newly carved "Across America" wooden sign positioned beneath the iconic Soarin' marquee at the front of the attraction.

The patriotic updates continue at the attraction's entrance. Red, white, and blue star-spangled banners now line the exterior queue, setting the tone for the all-American journey ahead.

We even spotted Aviator Mickey Mouse sitting atop the entrance podium welcoming travelers before they take flight.

One of the most noticeable interior additions can be found above the California Aviators Wings of Fame, where patriotic bunting now drapes across the display, adding another layer of Americana to the historic aviation-themed setting.

Even after guests complete their flight across the United States, the enhancements continue into the attraction's exit corridor. The hallway has been refreshed with brand-new vintage-style travel posters highlighting some of America's most breathtaking destinations, including national parks and famous landmarks from coast to coast. The artwork serves as a fitting finale, celebrating the country's natural beauty and iconic scenery.

Other new posters from natural beauties across the world also include Wild Taiga in Finland, Killarney in Ireland, and the Bavarian Forest in Germany, though it is unclear why these posters were included in the exit of Soarin’ Across America.

A new park map for Disney California Adventure also debuted today with Soarin' Across America poster artwork on the front of the map.

Now, for America’s Semiquincentennial, guests have the opportunity to experience Soarin’ Across America while enjoying a series of thoughtful decorative updates created especially for Disneyland Resort's America 250 celebration. Watch our full POV of Soarin’ Across America at Disney California Adventure below:

More Disney California Adventure News: