Photos: "Toy Story 5" Meet and Greet Backdrop Brings the Toy Box to Pixar Pier

See "Toy Story 5" now, only in theaters!

Toy Story 5 is here, and guests heading to Disney California Adventure can meet characters in front of a theme photo opportunity.

What’s Happening:

Woody, Jessie, Buzz, and the rest of the toy box are back for a fifth theatrical adventure you won’t wanna miss!

Released today, June 19th, Toy Story 5 sees Jessie, Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang face off against their biggest threat yet: technology.

Conan O’Brien takes on the role of Smarty Pants, a toy created to help with potty-training.

Tim Allen is back as Buzz, Tom Hanks lassos his way back to Woody, Joan Cusack returns on horseback as Jessie, and Tony Hale returns as Forky.

At Disney California Adventure’s Pixar Pier, guests meeting Toy Story characters will be able to commemorate the new film with a newly debuted Toy Story 5-themed backdrop.

Decked out with some of the film’s new characters, including LilyPad and Smarty Pants, fans will be planked with giant blocks as if they were also shrunk down to the size of a toy.

Reading “Toy Pals,” these blocks aren’t one sided.

On the back of each of the displays, fans will see outlines of characters like Wheezy and Trixie, bringing in even more fun from the toy box.

For those looking to visit the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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