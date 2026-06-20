End of a Disney Parks Era: FLIK Wait Time Tracking Has Officially Been Retired

Goofy's Sky School was the last attraction to host the system.

Today marks the end of a chapter in Disney Parks operations, as the final FLIK location has officially been converted, closing out a system that helped shape the guest experience for more than 25 years.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks fans will absolutely remember being handed a little red card attached to lanyard when entering an attraction, being gifted with the responsibility of handing the card to a cast member at the end of the line.

The system, known as FLIK, was a staple at the Disney Parks to accurately post wait times for guests.

Well, it’s the end of an era as The Walt Disney Company’s Jonathan Reuel shared on Linkedin that the system has been sunsetted.

FLIK (Fabulous Line Information Keeper) was introduced in 1999 as an early enhancement to the OpSheet system.

Reuel helped implement FLIK at Walt Disney World and later at Disneyland.

Over the years, countless guests contributed wait-time data through FLIK, helping shape the guest experience.

Guests who received and used FLIK cards were part of a unique piece of Disney history, with Goofy’s Sky School being the last attraction to use the system.

Disney Parks now use a mixture of things to measure wait times, like Magicbands and sensors, to keep track of waittimes, but we will all miss the days of being the chosen one when getting in line at your favorite attraction.

Read More Disney Parks:

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