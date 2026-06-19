Photos: Bullseye Popcorn Bucket Races Into Disney's Hollywood Studios
"Toy Story 5" is out now, only in theaters!
Celebrate Toy Story 5 with the brand new Bullseye popcorn bucket, now available at Walt Disney World!
What’s Happening:
- Toy Story 5 is here, and arriving with it is a bunch of fun snacks and souvenirs at Disney Parks around the world!
- On a recent trip to Walt Disney World’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Laughing Place spotted a new Bullseye popcorn bucket debuting alongside the film.
- Inspired by Jessie’s adorable sidekick, the Bullseye popcorn bucket is highly detailed, texture to look like the toy from the film.
- It also functions like a toy with moveable legs!
- Like the toy from the film series, Bullseye features Andy’s signature on his feet, and fans can move the legs to spell out the name.
- The strap features motifs from Woody’s Roundup, with cowboy boots, horseshoes, a barn, a sheriff badge, and other western inspired images.
- Retailing for $26, you can grab this collectible canister now, which includes one order of popcorn at the time of purchase.
- For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
- Make sure you check out Toy Story 5 (and our review) in theaters now!
Read More Walt Disney World:
- "Disney Celebrates America" Continues with Support of Military Families and Special Event at MacDill Air Force Base
- New PhotoPass Fun Arrives at Walt Disney World Alongside "Toy Story 5"
- New Location Incoming: Basin Brings Bath Time Bliss to Disney's BoardWalk
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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