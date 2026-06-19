Photos: Bullseye Popcorn Bucket Races Into Disney's Hollywood Studios

"Toy Story 5" is out now, only in theaters!

Celebrate Toy Story 5 with the brand new Bullseye popcorn bucket, now available at Walt Disney World!

What’s Happening:

Toy Story 5 is here, and arriving with it is a bunch of fun snacks and souvenirs at Disney Parks around the world!

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Laughing Place spotted a new Bullseye popcorn bucket debuting alongside the film.

Inspired by Jessie’s adorable sidekick, the Bullseye popcorn bucket is highly detailed, texture to look like the toy from the film.

It also functions like a toy with moveable legs!

Like the toy from the film series, Bullseye features Andy’s signature on his feet, and fans can move the legs to spell out the name.

The strap features motifs from Woody’s Roundup, with cowboy boots, horseshoes, a barn, a sheriff badge, and other western inspired images.

Retailing for $26, you can grab this collectible canister now, which includes one order of popcorn at the time of purchase.

For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Make sure you check out Toy Story 5 (and our review) in theaters now!

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