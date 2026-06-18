New Location Incoming: Basin Brings Bath Time Bliss to Disney's BoardWalk

Basin on the BoardWalk will be the company's third location at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Guests at Disney's BoardWalk will soon be able to get their hands on the fun products of Basin, as the company will be opening up a new location.

What's Happening:

Basin, which currently has a location at Disney Springs and the Grand Floridian, will be opening up a new location at Disney's BoardWalk.

Set to be called Basin on the BoardWalk, the new location will offer a sensory shopping experience that feels both timeless and distinctly new.

Inside, you’ll discover a curated collection of handcrafted products made with quality ingredients, including natural soaps, botanical bath salts, bath bombs, body butters, lip salves, shampoo and conditioner bars, and more.

Unique to the BoardWalk, this location will feature interactive elements that make the experience especially unique , including a custom bath tea blending counter, a make-your-own-soap station, and a soap embossing press for a personalized finishing touch.

Hurly Burly Also Sets Up Shop at the BoardWalk:

But that's not the only new thing coming to the BoardWalk, as the new Hurly Burly entertainment venue will welcome guests for fun-filled afternoons and glamorous evenings inside a historic seaside theatre with a vibrant BoardWalk story that spans over a century.

In the afternoon, the venue will host family-friendly activities like trivia and other games led by a charismatic host.

By night, Hurly-Burly will transition into a live music venue, welcoming guests 21-and-over to unwind with classic, coastal-inspired cocktails and tasty light bites, while enjoying a variety of musical entertainment that perfectly complements the BoardWalk’s other unique offerings.

Disney also teased that a new quick-service restaurant will be coming soon to Disney’s BoardWalk, with more information to be shared later this summer.

More Walt Disney World News: